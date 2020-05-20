9 Proven Tips to Manage Stress as an Online Learning Student

The transition to distance learning has led to a number of problems. On the very first day of distance learning, educational Internet portals could not withstand the load and crashed frequently or stopped working altogether. Teachers too feel a sharply increased load and the lack of the necessary conditions for teaching online. And there still is a question of how to help children cope with stress in the context of the spread of coronavirus and the transition to distance learning? Specialists recommend telling children about the situation in an accessible and understandable way so that they have confidence that they are safe.

Feeling stressed, sad, or worried about COVID-19 is normal, especially when you have some personal problems. Remember that there are no right or wrong ways to deal with stress, and everyone overcomes it in their own way. So here are several stress management tips for college students during this period:

1. Keep in touch with relatives and friends. When it is not possible to meet loved ones in person, you can communicate with them over the phone, through text messages and video chat. You may find it easier if you plan daily calls to loved ones and look forward to them. Make a statement about how you miss them. In addition, you can try to chat with relatives in the video chat while eating or play games with them in between lessons.

2. Take a break from the news. Despite the fact that during this period, it is important to be aware of what is happening, the flow of incoming information can overwhelm you. From time to time, stop watching, reading and listening to news, including on social networks.

3. Observe the daily routine. Your daily routine may change, but try to develop a new regime for yourself that you could adhere to during this period. Here we are talking not only about time management for online learning but your free time too. Provide in it the opportunity to relax for a while and distract from the news.

4. Take care of your body. Taking care of yourself, you will not only feel better but also be able to protect yourself from the disease. Try to eat healthy foods, drink at least 6-8 glasses (8 ounces [240 ml] volume) of water per day, do light physical exercises (such as stretching) and sleep for at least 7 hours.

5. Learn a new hobby. If you spend a lot of time studying offline or online at home and get tired because of constant school or college work, you may try to learn a new hobby for which there was not always enough time. And don’t worry about studies! You can hire personal statement writer to write the best personal statements and free up some extra hours. This will help you cope with studies while you also get to read a book, assemble a puzzle, cook a delicious recipe, practice writing poetry, or learn to paint.

6. Try to master the relaxation techniques. Techniques such as deep breathing exercises, stretching exercises, and meditation can help you deal with stress. Also, you can buy a toy that helps to relieve stress.

7. Seek emotional support. There are many professionals, volunteers, and support service programs to help you deal with this period.

8. Evaluate your anxious thoughts regarding their usefulness and productivity; to share what you can do constructively and what is a waste of time and effort. You can control some important things from the category of hygiene and lifestyle (handwashing, food, exercise, reducing access to public places, completing training tasks), and this is where you should pay your attention.

9. It is okay not to be okay. If, nevertheless, anxiety and bewilderment return, remind yourself that this is normal. It is important not only to “connect” deeply with these feelings but to return to the current various meaningful matters according to the schedule outlined in advance.

Conclusion:

We hope these tips on how to deal with stress will be useful to you during lockdown. The transition to online learning allows you to devote more time to yourself and your loved ones. Family support is important, and you will feel relieved with mutual support from your relatives. Studying online, trying to become a writer or mathematician for the classes by yourself at home is something new and unusual! But people adapt to almost everything, and the fact that this also contributes to your safety should bring you confidence that you are doing everything right!