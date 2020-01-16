9 Ayurveda Remedies For Hair Fall For Everyone

You must have listened to the advice of your mother or grandmother – the chemical loaded products you use benefit less and harm more. Actually these products show good effects for some time, but later make the hair dry and lifeless. So quit chemical, adopt herbal. When it comes to hair health, Ayurveda has great importance in hair care. It is the biggest treasure of hair health.

Due to changing lifestyle, polluted environment, large amount of junk food, etc., the problem of hair loss is increasing rapidly. Other causes for hair loss include the use of hair dye, hair colour, gels and keratin hair treatment. Let us know how we can prevent hair fall and regrow hair with Ayurvedic remedies.

Ayurvedic Remedies to Prevent Hair Loss

Amla (Gooseberry)

Amla increases blood flow, removes dandruff and opens the pores of the scalp, producing natural oils from the scalp.

You Will Require-

4 or 5 gooseberries

½ cup of coconut oil

Way to Use-

Cut amla into small pieces and put it in boiling coconut oil. Sieve this solution and keep it in an airtight container. Massage the scalp with this mixture before taking a bath. Leave it for 15 minutes and then wash the hair with shampoo.

Another Ways to Use-

The second way is to crush 25 grams of dry gooseberry in 250 ml litres of water to soak overnight. In the morning, mix this amla with water with your hands, then filter the water with a clean cloth. Now apply this filtered water in hair roots. Wash the hair after twenty minutes. With this practice, the problem of hair fall will gradually vanish.

You can also have one teaspoon of Amla powder with two sips of water at bedtime. Your hair will never become white and hair fall will also stop.

Bhringraj (Eclipta Prostrata)

Bhringraj has been called the king of hair. It is very useful in preventing hair fall and making hair thick. Due to this quality, it is used in many hair care products. You can see the effect of this oil very quickly.

You Will Require-

5-6 dry Bhringraj leaves

Way to Use-

Mix these leaves with some water and make a paste by grinding them. Then apply this paste on the head and keep it for 20 minutes. Wash it with shampoo. Basil or Amla can also be mixed in its paste.

You can also apply Bhringraj oil to keep hair roots strong.

Reetha (Soapnut)

Reetha is being used to increase hair growth since ancient times. If you want, you can wash your hair daily with it.

You Will Require-

Fistful of reetha

Way to Use-

Soak the Reetha in hot water at night. Boil the same water for 15 minutes in the morning along with Reetha and then keep it to cool down. Now, crush them and sieve the water. Massage it on your head for 5 minutes. After that, wash your hair well. This will stop hair fall. It will also make the hair black, thick and long.

Brahmi (Bacopa Monnieri)

Brahmi is great for treating hair loss problem.

You Will Require-

3-4 Brahmi leaves

Way to Use-

Eat two-three leaves of Brahmi leaves with fresh water in the morning, or grind its leaves into a paste and apply it to the hair like a hair pack. You can also add yoghurt to it. Shampoo the hair after 15-20 minutes.

Neem (Margosa)

Regular use of neem will increase blood circulation in your head and strengthen the hair roots thus it prevents hair loss.

You Will Require-

Fistful of neem leaves

Way to Use-

Boil neem leaves in water for 15 minutes and then keep it for cooling. When the water cools down, filter it with a sieve. After shampooing the hair, wet the hair again with this water. After this, do not wash the hair and leave them as it is.

Another Way to Use-

Dry neem leaves and make powder. Now mix this powder in coconut oil and apply it to the hair roots. Neem powder can also be added to the curd. This will prevent hair fall.

Ashwagandha (Indian Ginseng)

Ashwagandha works on the roots of the hair and makes them strong. In it, some other herbs can be mixed. It deals with hair loss problem. Ashwagandha helps to increase the amount of melanin in the hair by strengthening the hair roots. This makes the hair’s grip stronger.

You Will Require-

3 tablespoons Ashwagandha Power

3 teaspoons dry Amla powder

6 teaspoons water

Way to Use-

Mix all the ingredients and prepare a thick paste. Apply this paste to the hair and leave it for 30 minutes. Later wash the hair with shampoo.

Methi (Fenugreek)

There is a lot of potassium, vitamin C and iron in fenugreek which helps in hair growth and prevents hair loss.

You Will Require-

½ cup fenugreek seeds

1 cup of coconut oil

Way to Use-

Soak the fenugreek seeds in coconut oil overnight and grind it into a paste in the morning. Allow it to remain on the scalp for 10-15 few minutes. After this wash your head with shampoo.

Another Way to Use-

Grind a few spoons of fenugreek seeds with one cup of water. Apply this mixture to your hair and leave it for 30-40 minutes. Then wash the hair with plain water. By repeating this process throughout the month, you will see the positive effects soon.

Hot Oil Massage

Hot oil massage is a great way of getting strong hair. It not only resolves hair problems but also corrects the blood circulation of the scalp, which strengthens hair and reduces hair fall. What to say more about the head massage that is relaxing! Deep massage with a good hair oil is what you require for healthy hair.

Yoga Asanas

No doubt Yoga has a cure for everything, and the right postures and lifestyle will help you fight hairfall. Yoga asanas like Shoulderstand, Fish Pose, Balayam Yoga and Kapalbhatti, are best for Hair fall treatment. These are also the best yoga for piles and fissures, so in case you have these problems, these Yoga poses will alleviate your sufferings as well. Yoga helps you in handling stress and anxiety, which is one of the primer causes of hair loss.

All these ayurvedic remedies will greatly help in preventing hair fall. Try them and stay beautiful!