How To Become The Most Relaxed Person You Know

Once upon a time, I used to call my mom almost daily with my worry of the moment. Sometimes I’d be practically hyperventilating, talking so fast because I was certain the world as I knew it was over.

I was a ruminator, an over-thinker. To worry, was my comfort zone. If things were going well, what was one thing I could find to be upset about?

Some days my worry was that a friend being short with me and I was afraid she didn’t like me anymore. I’d create an entire narrative in my head that we wouldn’t be friends anymore and I’d be left out of group activities from here on out.

Other days it was that I wasn’t getting scheduled enough hours at the pizza shop. Suddenly, I was going to be broke and unable to buy new clothes or do anything fun with my friends ever again.

I’m fully aware that these “problems” are almost laughable. But, to a person who can’t stop ruminating, the fear is real. You’re a prisoner in your own mind as you throw your worries against the walls of your brain over and over, again and again.

However, living this way became exhausting. Feeling stressed, worried, and anxious all the time? It’s not sexy. And when I started experiencing chronic digestive issues that were induced by stress, I knew I needed to make a change in my life.

Learn to tell yourself a new story.

Getting serious about changing my life began with a deep-dive into self-help books, which eventually lead me to mindfulness and spirituality. These tools did indeed change my experience of life.

Although I still get anxious from time to time, my often-worried, high strung nature has shifted. It’s rare for me to get all worked up over something silly and little. I’ve gone from the one getting others wound up, to the one getting others to relax.

When I began to understand that we create the thoughts in our minds, it changed the game for me. If we have the ability to create these worrisome, fearful thoughts, we also have the ability to create positive, uplifting thoughts.

As humans, we’re designed to look for danger and threat. However, we’re also designed to dream and have the capacity to feel good. Change your fearful, negative story into something that feels better.

My favorite method for creating new thoughts is spiritual teacher, Gabby Bernstein’s “choose again” method which you can read more about here. Her method is simple. When you notice a thought that’s continuing to make you feel upset, ask yourself, “What is the next best feeling thought?”

Let’s say you keep thinking, “I always have some new expense. I’m never going to save money.”

Continually thinking this thought is creating a lot of anxiety in your body. Maybe the next best feeling thought is, “I am grateful I have the money to pay for these expenses.”

The idea is to simply choose a thought that feels better. And the key is to choose a thought you actually believe.

When you’re constantly worrying and thinking about what could go wrong, it’s all you’re focused on. As a result, you’re actually drawing more of that into your life. When you instead focus on what’s working well in your life, you’ll begin to notice more good things, which uplifts your energy, attracting more awesome things to you.

You aren’t in this alone.

When I used to ruminate and worry all the time, it was because I assumed I had to figure it all out on my own. I thought I was being prepared and looking out for myself by thinking through every possible scenario.

I now understand that the support of The Universe is available to us always, but it’s up to us to have faith and trust that it’s there.

What does putting faith and trust into The Universe look like? It looks like taking a deep breath in those fearful moments. It’s listening for the quiet, calm voice in your mind. It’s choosing to rewrite the story instead of staying on the merry-go-round.

Ask yourself. What thought would feel good instead of this? How can I tell myself a better story? What other scenarios have worked out for me in the past? Why wouldn’t this scenario work out, too?

No amount of worry, rumination, or stress is going to change the outcome of a situation.

With that in mind, why not tell yourself a story that feels good?

When you feel good, things tend to work out better for you. When you feel happy, grateful, and filled with ease, you naturally attract good things.

Give it a try.