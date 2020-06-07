8 Ways To Stay Calm During The Coronavirus

You can learn some simple and easy ways to stay calm and healthy during the Coronavirus outbreak and learn to carry on with your life. You don’t have to do anything drastic or hard, and you will significantly benefit from these ideas. Some may seem over-simplistic, and you may think TOO easy, and that they will not work. Open your mind and give them all a try, and you might be pleasantly surprised!

1) Stay Informed

When you turn on the news, you may feel bombarded with anxiety and stress-provoking information. No matter what news channel you turn to will have endless anxiety-producing news. But it would be best if you did not avoid the news altogether. It would help if you stayed informed of what is going on regularly so you can know the facts to keep you healthy, happy, and safe. Limit the news to 1 hour a day, 2 tops. This will keep you informed but not let you get overstressed and anxious. Remember that you are strong, and you can handle some anxiety-provoking information. Remember that “this too shall pass.” Remember that you are in control and can handle this if there is information that you must act on. Take action and then carry on with your day.

2) Get The Real Facts

Find a trustworthy news source or even 3 or 4 for your news. Avoid biased news sources that seem to have an agenda. Use sources that employ real fact-checking. Don’t believe everything you see and hear, especially on the Internet. Everything that is on the Internet is not always true. Find a trustworthy source, or a few of them, and then stick with them. Do not go surfing the Internet for information. Stick to your trusted sites, and you will get the information that you need, and you will avoid conspiracy and false information.

3) Control Anxiety With Deep Breathing

When you start to feel overwhelmed, anxious or panicking, stop whatever it is that you are doing. Sir down comfortably and close your eyes. Clear your thoughts on everything. Please take a deep and cleansing breath and hold it for 5 seconds and then slowly release the breath for 5 seconds. Keep doing this until you feel calm and relaxed. Do this whenever you feel anxious and panicking, and this will keep you in control and relaxed.

4) Distance Yourself but Don’t Completely Isolate

You should practice social distancing, but you should not totally isolate yourself. Stay connected with your family, friends, and coworkers by daily phone calls, Facetime, Skype, Zoom, texting, and e-mail. Talk daily and keep in touch with people, even multiple times a day. This will help fight loneliness and depression and feelings of isolation.

5) Stay Active

It would be best if you stayed as active as you can. It would really help if you went for a walk every day, exercise to a video, do yoga, stretching exercises, using a treadmill or other exercise equipment, use hand weights, or even full milk jugs. Keep your body moving and active, which will lower your level of stress and anxiety and keep you healthy and strong. Exercise releases the “feel good” hormone dopamine, which helps you feel better, kind of like the ” runners high.”

6) Eat Healthily

Eat lots of fruits, vegetables, and other healthy foods high in vitamins and minerals, healthy fats and whole grains high in fiber. Take a vitamin and miner supplement every day. Drink lots of refreshing water, green tea with stevia, and fruit and vegetable juices. This will keep your body totally healthy and strong

7) Make Sleep A Priority

Make sure you get at least 8 hours of good, healthy ad restorative sleep every day. Don’t stay up late and get up early. Please take a short nap each day but don’t overdo that, since it could lead to feelings of isolation and depression.

8) Keep a Journal

Write in a journal every day or even multiple times a day. Get your thoughts out and on paper (or computer). Express yourself, and this will help with feelings of depression and anxiety. Being creative will help you feel better, and you will not hold everything inside. Make this a habit.

Do all these things every day, and they will help you reduce feelings of anxiety, depression, and isolation. They will keep your body and mind strong and healthy. You CAN remain secure and happy. Give all these things a try and see how great you will feel every single day!

