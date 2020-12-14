8 Ways to Practice Self Care

Are you over it yet? I know I am. Who’s ready to get back to normal? But, really, what is “normal” going to look like in one year, five years, 10 years from now? I guess that’s the one thing you can count on in life – change.

Most people are creatures of habit and like routine, structure and to know what to expect. So, it’s no surprise that this COVID pandemic has really taken us for a loop. The uncertainty of the uncertainty can sure make you feel anxious and stressed. And all this isolation is bound to make anyone feel a little stir crazy and depressed.

And, now to add to the confusion and unrest of it all, school is starting back up again, and in some places, at home. If you’re a working parent with young children, you may be fretting over childcare and what distance learning is going to look like. Parents of middle and high schoolers may wonder if any learning will get done at all, if kids are left to it on their own. Oh yeah, and then there’s the risk of contracting COVID if your child does have in-person instruction.

I know our teachers and school administrators are anxious, too, and doing their best to figure it out as they go. In fact, I’m pretty sure we’re all trying our best to figure it out as we go.

During this trying time, it is so important to take care of yourself, each other and practice grace. It’s easy to get sucked into the negativity of bad news and drama. The Lemonade Project has some great resources to help you be mindful and keep centered. We’ll also be giving tips and resources during September for National Suicide Prevention Month. Plus, we’ll be working in the coming year to provide consistent information about suicide on our blog and in our community.

Below are some great techniques for self-care, which are especially critical during stressful and uncertain times:

Journal – this is a great way to get thoughts and feelings down on paper and then let them go

Exercise

Daily gratitude (one of my favorite things to do when I remember!)

Plenty of sleep but not too much

Make lists and check things off as you accomplish them

Practice yoga and/or breathing techniques

Listen to yourself and follow your inner voice

Go to the doctor for regular check-ups and when you’re not feeling well

Find more tips and information HERE.