Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

8 Ways to Make Summer Homeschooling More Manageable

Struggling to keep your little ones still? Here are some ways you can help them learn (and keep your own sanity in the process)

By

It isn’t always easy to keep a child’s attention, and with Covid-19 keeping them cooped up indoors, many children are having a harder time focusing than ever. Fortunately, there are some simple ways you can make their homeschooling experience more enjoyable, and easier on yourself to boot.

1. Break Out the Tools

For teaching your child science, it’s always easier and more fun to show them how the world works with a hands-on approach. Diffraction grating glasses can be a great way to show them the natural beauty of the way light interacts with our world, and classic tactile activities like having them build a toothpick bridge can also teach them fundamentals of things like geometry and physics.

2. Active Body, Active Mind

According to a study published in 2016, incorporating exercise into a child’s daily learning boosts their ability to retain information, as reported by Scientific American. This isn’t just a great way to boost their grades, but a fantastic method for breaking up your routine and getting you and your child’s blood pumping as well.

3. A Friend in Need

While it may be more difficult for your little ones to meet up in person, it’s still important that they get a certain amount of face-to-face interaction with their friends close to every day. Make sure they can hop on a Zoom call with their pals every so often…and make sure you keep in touch with your own friends to keep from getting overwhelmed as well!

4. Movie Time

If you feel overwhelmed having to stand in front of your children and creating a new lesson plan every day, why not put on a movie and let the screen do some of the talking? Many educational movies are in the public domain and free to stream, but even some more conventional kid’s classics, like Finding Nemo, can help your child learn too as long as you’re getting them to focus on the real-world educational elements of the film (like the marine biology in the aforementioned Pixar movie, for instance).

5. Vary Your Courses

Children learn better when they have a variety of subjects to stimulate their mind throughout the day; while it might seem like a good idea to ascribe different subjects to different days, teaching each subject for around an hour at a time each day (math, science, English, etc.) will keep them on their toes and force them to use different parts of their brain. It keeps their learning experience from getting too rote…and it will likely do the same for you!

6. Fun in the Sun

While it definitely might be quite a bit harder to find safe places to bring your child during Covid-19, that doesn’t mean you still can’t occasionally take them to a public space as long as it has adequate social distancing measures in place. A field trip to somewhere like a farm or a botanical garden could be a great way to teach your child about the natural world, allow them to get some sorely needed outside time, and give them space to keep them safe from infection all at once.

7. Call (Literally) For Backup

Calling your friends isn’t just a good way to socialize and keep yourself sane during the pandemic; it can also be a good way to make sure your child is receiving their lessons from multiple sources. Studies have shown that having a variety of teachers allows your child to take in information from different points of view and process things in ways they may not have previously, and some have even taken this a step further by having two teachers consistently teach one class, with successful results.

8. Listen to Your Student

Finally, it’s important to remember that these are unprecedented times, and that means there’s no one surefire way to know what will or won’t work for teaching your child in this environment. If it seems like something isn’t working, or if your pupil flat out tells you it isn’t, don’t be afraid to mix up your strategies and take their wishes to heart.

Preview(opens in a new tab)

What did you think of our ways to keep your homeschooling regimen fresh and engaging during these strange times? Do you have any pointers of your own you’d like to share with our readers? Sound off in the comments below!

Katie Tejada

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

Values in Action

by Nick Peluso
Shutterstock
Community//

A ‘Decade of Healthy Aging’: Are you ready?

by Colin Milner
Marc Zaransky
Community//

A Discussion with Marc Zaransky On Maximizing Each Day and Learning From Your Mistakes

by Joey Claudio

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.