Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

8 Ways to Get Yourself to Workout

Working out is obviously one of the key parts of having a healthy lifestyle. Exercise is good for the body and can help you stay in shape. While most of us want to workout, a lot of us simply do not have the motivation to get ourselves to do so. Without motivation to work out, […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By
workout

Working out is obviously one of the key parts of having a healthy lifestyle. Exercise is good for the body and can help you stay in shape. While most of us want to workout, a lot of us simply do not have the motivation to get ourselves to do so. Without motivation to work out, it is very hard to get into the habit of doing it. In this article, we are going to discuss 8 of the best tips you should consider in order to get yourself motivated to get to the gym.

1. Pick a workout that fits you

Don’t feel obligated to follow a preset workout. When you go to the gym, do what you want to do. Think about what muscles you want to sculpt or where in your body you want to lose some pounds. Doing what you want in the gym can make it more enjoyable while you are there.

2. Pre-workout diet

Be sure to eat a well-balanced diet before you go to the gym. The last thing you want is to be sluggish when you get to the gym because you just ate a bunch of junk food. Eating properly before you go workout will help you have a better overall workout and will improve your desire to come back. One supplement to consider taking before working out is an endurance and power supplement such as those by Tony Horton that are specifically designed to give you more energy and focus in the gym. 

3. Go straight from work or in the morning

One of the worst things you can do for your urge to work out is to go home and sit around after a long day of work. The second you sit down on the couch, it is going to be very hard to get up and find the motivation to hit the gym. In order to prevent this, go straight to the gym from work. Or, you can get up early in the morning to do so. Doing this can make sure you have no time to think about how nice it would be to relax instead of working out. 

4. Meet people in the gym

Nobody said you couldn’t talk to the other people in the gym. For a lot of people, the gym is a place where socializing and meeting new people is the norm. If you struggle to find a motivation to go to the gym, consider talking to some unfamiliar faces while you are there. Chances are, you will find someone who you enjoy and it may help you to be consistent with your workouts. 

5. Set goals

Setting goals is one of the most impacting factors on your motivation. Setting goals is a good way to get yourself to work out more often. Think about where you currently are in a physical standpoint. Then, think about where you want to be and how long before you want to be there. Write down your goal and make sure it is visible to you every day. 

6. Have a good attitude

Understand that making gains in the gym takes time. Do not get discouraged if you aren’t seeing immediate results. Have a good attitude regarding your work out and understand that it will pay off over time. 

7. Reward yourself

A lot of people find motivation and respond well to rewards. Rewarding yourself is a great way to ensure that you are consistent with your trips to the gym. When you are rewarding yourself, really reward yourself. Whether it be a cheat meal or a new outfit, reward yourself for meeting your workout goals. 

8. Pick a good gym

The final tip for getting yourself to workout is to find a gym that works for you. Not all gyms are the same when it comes to crowd and overall theme. If you are into loud music and slamming weights, you may want to pick a different gym than someone just looking for a relaxed and quiet gym.

Paisley Hansen

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Well-Being//

How to Tell Whether Going to the Gym Before Work Is Right for You

by WeWork
Well-Being//

How to Say Yes to Exercise When You’d Rather Say No

by Dr. Kelly Morrow-Baez
//

5 Tips To Enjoy Exercise

by Najma Khorrami

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.