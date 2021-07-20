8 Ways to Develop Good Habits and Manners in Your Child

Children are largely a reflection of their parents. As strange as it sounds, children are like clay waiting to be molded. Adults may struggle to mend their ways and change their habits, but children cannot.

That’s why parents should pay a lot of attention to their behavior, what they say when they have kids around them. In short, they have to preach. If there is a difference between what they say to the child and what they do, that is most likely Pikler Triangle what the child sees. Read on to find out some of the best ways to develop good habits and manners in a child.

Start Young:

It is never too early to develop good habits and good manners in your child. Remember that as children grow they resist changes that disrupt their routines. Introduce them to polite behavior and good habits such as dental hygiene, reading, going to bed early, eating healthy, saying thanks, greeting others and much more as soon as possible. This will help in developing good habits in children from an early age.

Be a Role Model:

The best way to inculcate good habits and manners in your child is to be a good example yourself. Trust us, your child learns most things just by observing your daily habits and mannerisms. Hence, it becomes important for you to perform at your best so that your child can impress himself with the same.

Host a Positive Environment:

It is only in a safe, positive and secure environment that a child learns, grows and thrives, starting to adopt good habits and good behavior. Create a happy and comfortable atmosphere at home and try to always have an optimistic mood with your child. Doing it like a miracle will help inculcate good habits and manners in your child.

4. Let Your Baby Talk:

Give children the right to express their opinion. Let your child express himself and as a parent, try to see things from the child’s point of view. Also, take their advice on small things in the house as well. This way your child is more likely to listen and listen to you. In addition, you can introduce them to good children’s habits.

5. Teach Responsibility:

Teaching your child to be responsible is the first step in ensuring that they grow up to be caring adults. You can infuse this quality into your child by giving him some essentials to keep him safe. Also, if you have an older child, consider gifting them a pet, as this will instill in your little one a sense of responsibility for teaching them good habits.

6. Be Involved:

No matter how busy your lifestyle or schedule is, always try to spend quality time with your little one. Encourage them to talk about their day as this will give you some insight into who their friends are and how they are doing in schools. By staying healthy and involved in your child’s life, they will feel more loving and receptive to your decisions.

7. Set Realistic Expectations:

Don’t expect your child to adopt good habits and good manners. Remember that your child is still young and is bound to make mistakes. Be patient and if they do something you don’t approve of, talk to them and tell them what they did was wrong. Also, raising your voice or knocking will make your child more resistant to developing good habits and manners.

8. Be Persevering:

There may be times when your child displays inappropriate behavior and is rude. When this happens, it’s important to be firm and explain good and bad habits to your child, what they’ve done is unacceptable, and what harm is or will be caused by their actions. Also, if your child constantly behaves badly and refuses to pay attention to you, stop covering him up. Carrying the weight of their actions will teach them why they shouldn’t behave inappropriately and have unpleasant consequences.