Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

8 Ways Self-Coaching Changes Your Life!

I ‘ve heard VP’s of Linkedin, NY Times Bestsellers, and Mom’s talk about how much better their life became once they learned to coach themselves. There lives became more satisfying, they felt more relaxed, and they truly felt successful. Here are the 8 ways I’ve seen people change when they became self-led. Better Relationships–  You’re […]

By

I ‘ve heard VP’s of Linkedin, NY Times Bestsellers, and Mom’s talk about how much better their life became once they learned to coach themselves. There lives became more satisfying, they felt more relaxed, and they truly felt successful. Here are the 8 ways I’ve seen people change when they became self-led.

  1. Better Relationships–  You’re able to more deeply connect with others because you feel more deeply connected to yourself and inner knowing. The need to blame others for how you feel dissolves and you’re able to ask for what you want from a place of love and strength, not neediness, because you know everything you need comes from within. You also become a better listener because you’re not taking on blame.
  2. Powerful Leader– When you can lead yourself, then you can lead others. Your leadership ability comes from a place of compassion and others can feel you understand their needs as well as yours. At the same time, you can see the big picture of the needs of your family or the whole organization, and how to guide everyone to supporting your vision.
  3. Thriving Business– You’ll shift from feeling your work or business is a separate part of your life, icky and  unsatisfying, to feeling that your work life and personal life live on the same plane because you’re not afraid to be authentic in everything you do and say. Your business becomes infinitely satisfying because it reflects who you truly are.
  4. Creative Self-Expression- When you don’t feel like you’re expressing yourself fully, life can feel one-dimensional, ordinary and predictable. When you are fully expressing yourself from a place of fully knowing yourself, your life feels alive, exhilarating and a continuous discovery.
  5. Finances Soar– When you love yourself and believe in yourself, then you’re providing true value to others, and they want to pay you for that.
  6. Emotional Strength–  Inner Mastery allows you to feel empowered over your mind and emotions. You have the skills to understand why you’re feeling what you’re feeling and handle them with ease.
  7. You Feel Safe– Because you know you can handle whatever situation arises. Rather than reacting, you’re able to respond to the event with confidence and ease.
  8. You Undoubt Yourself– When you’re Inner-led, rather than outer-directed, you easily tap into your intuition, and follow her guidance, as you know she’s leading you down the best path for you. Even if it doesn’t make sense at the time, you can feel it’s the right direction to go in and you learn to trust it.

Holly Jaleski, Self-Leadership Coach at Flow and Go LLC

I help Women Creatives and Entrepreneurs who are ready to break free from the chains of anxiety and overwhelm.

My Clients feel empowered over their emotions, and use all the energy that was being zapped from their anxiety, into expressing their Creativity in a myriad of ways by teaching you brain rewiring tools and the foundations of self-leadership.

Self-leadership and inner mastery is how you survive and make better decisions in uncertain times. If you know it’s coming, you prepare. And even when you don’t know it’s coming, you have a strong foundation, to weather the storm, and pivot quickly.

This is what I teach my clients. I spent the first 30 years of my life being outer led, and other directed and having a lot of anxiety, fear and overwhelm to show for it. None of the tools that were out there worked.

So one day I'd had enough of the pain of anxiety. I decided to use my training in Psychology and Biology to dissolve my anxiety once and for all.I now have a foundation of self-leadership and inner guidance that I share with others.

It’s not too late to change. It’s not too late to build a strong inner foundation NOW so that you CAN have a thriving business and powerful relationships no matter what’s going on in the world.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

//

First Responders First

by Carlos Perez
//

Thriving in the New Normal

by Rebecca Muller
Mid adult woman on phone with laptop at dining table, son using digital tablet, role model, working mother, efficiency
//

Working From Home in the New Normal

by John McAlester

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.