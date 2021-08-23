8 Top Tools For Employee Performance Management

In any organization, management plays a vital role in its proper functioning. Whether its marketing management, operations management, or sales management, each of these areas contributes to the growth and success of the organization.

One such area of management that particularly focuses on improving the efficiency of the workforce and organization as a whole is employee performance management.

Being a manager or a team leader, you need to maximize the productivity of your team, and employee performance management helps you do that in the best way. What’s great is that there are modern tools that can assist you with the hassle-free implementation of employee performance management in your organization.

However, as there are hundreds of such tools, it’s easy to get overwhelmed and end up making the wrong choice. To help you out with your selection, I have assembled the best performance management tools that you can trust.

However, before listing down the best employee performance management tools, I want you to know a little bit more about this management discipline so that you develop a better understanding of the concept. Here it goes:

What is Employee Performance Management?

In simplest words employee performance management is a continuous process that aims to maximize the potential of employees and organizations.

But how does it work?

Well, to make performance management work you use various principles that help to align the organizational goals with the goals of employees. By doing so, employees become clear about their responsibilities and contributions to the organization’s overall growth. At the same time, it keeps them motivated and committed to their work because they feel accountable for their actions.

Performance management concentrates on assisting employees to learn and develop their skills so that they can perform better at work. Tracking, measuring, and communicating the performance of an employee also lies within the scope of performance management.

Now that we have developed a thorough understanding of the concept, let’s delve into exploring the tools that can help you in employee performance management:

8 Tools That’ll Make Employee Performance Management Easy and Effective

ProofHub

A lot more than just a project management tool, ProofHub comes loaded with several features that come handy for employee performance management. It allows you to track the performance of your team or an individual employee using detailed resource reports. You can switch to burn-up charts to visualize and compare tasks that have been completed and the total tasks assigned to an employee.

ProofHub also allows employees to manage tasks effectively using Kanban boards and Gantt charts. One important aspect of performance management is to give feedback to employees and managers can do that easily with ProofHub using its online proofing feature and built-in chat tool. You can also keep your employees informed about their responsibilities in any project by creating and assigning them custom roles.

Pricing: Ultimate Control plan is recommended, which starts at $89/month.

Trakstar

Trakstar is a dedicated performance management software that is highly functional yet easy-to-use. Whether you want to manage performance expectations or set goals for your employees, Trakstar is going to be your reliable companion. You can also make feedback culture a part of your organization with this tool.

The performance appraisal software comes with integrated pulse surveys that you can use to measure employee engagement. Above that, you can use 360-reviews to collect feedback about employees from colleagues, supervisors, managers, and even clients to assess if they are performing well up to the organization’s expectations.

Pricing: Standard plan starts at $99/month

ClickUp

ClickUp is another tool that is ideal to use for employee performance management. With this tool, you can manage and view all the tasks of your team members. The board style view will make it easier for you to know the progress of each task and see how they switch from one workflow stage to another.

One of the features that you will appreciate in ClickUp is workload charts that will help you know how each employed is occupied with the work. The tool allows you to manage your resources (employees) in a timeline view and allows you to view your team’s capacity in terms of hours and tasks. Moreover, you and your teammates can directly click an image or PDFs to give feedback in real-time.

Pricing: Business Plan is recommended, which starts at $9 per user per month.

ProProfs

ProProfs is a live chat software that allows you and employees within your organization to manage work smartly. It combines a range of tools that will help you to enhance the skills of your workforce by training them and testing their knowledge using custom quizzes.

You can also opt for the ProProfs project management tool that you can use to create tasks and assign them to your team members. You can also define deadlines and track the progress of each task to assess the efficiency of your team. You can also give feedback for a particular task by adding comments to it.

Pricing:

Premium plan is recommended for Quiz & Training, which starts at $2 per learner per month.

Unlimited plan is recommended for project & task management, which costs $199 per month.

15Five

15Five is yet another popular employee performance software that you can consider using for tuning your organization’s performance. The software brings together tools that are ideal for maintaining collaboration and productivity among your teams. Its check-in feature allows you to harness the process of 1 on 1 feedback to identify the areas that need improvement and appreciate milestones of an employee.

For managers, the Pulse Check feature offered by 15fFive allows them to know how their employees are feeling at a certain time. An employee can rate on a scale of 1 to 5 to express their feedback. One more feature that you will find captivating is High Five, which allows employees to appreciate one another for completing a task or achieving a milestone.

Pricing: Plus plan is recommended, which costs $14 per user per month.

Chanty

Communication plays a key role in putting performance management into practice. Whether you need to give feedback to an employee regarding their performance or bringing your team together on the same page, a chat tool is a must. Chanty being an AI-powered app can strengthen the collaboration among your team to drive better performance.

With chanty, you can connect with your team through instant messaging, audio calls, and video calls. Moreover, it goes a step beyond traditional chat tools by allowing you to manage your team’s tasks, and define roles & privileges for team members. Also, you can find and organize all your messages, tasks, etc. at a single place using the Teambook feature.

Pricing: Business plan is recommended, which starts at $3 per user per month.

Time Doctor

Time is an important parameter to assess the performance of an employee. Time Doctor is a time tracking and employee monitoring tool that allows you to understand how each employee spends their work hours. Moreover, the process of tracking employee productivity becomes simple and measurable.

The tool comes with an automated screenshot feature using which you can get screenshots of your employee’s monitors at regular intervals. Moreover, the tool comes with attendance tracking and GPS tracking to record both the clock in/out time and the real-time location of an employee. Detailed time reports are going to make your life easier by helping you to identify and rectify the productivity weaknesses of your employees.

Pricing: Premium plan is recommended, which costs $20 per user per month.

Betterworks

If you are looking to unite your team and enable them to achieve optimal productivity levels, Betterworks is just the ideal tool for you. By making use of this software you can ensure transparency in the workplace and set goals for each employee. Additionally, you can rely on instant surveys to get feedback from employees and prepare plans to eliminate bottlenecks.

Betterworks also make productive career development conversations a part of the everyday office life of an employee that will help them to stay motivated. Moreover, the performance management software enables peers to share feedback and recognize the efforts of each other for a job that is well done.

Pricing: Enterprise Goals plan is recommended, which costs $15 per user per month.

Conclusion

Employee performance management is a great way to monitor and boost the performance of your staff. The tools that I have mentioned above can make it easy to implement performance management within your organization. Hopefully, you will find the best employee performance management tool that goes well with your requirements and budget.

Good luck!