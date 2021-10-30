8 Things NOT to Do If You Want to Ace the Interview and Land Your Dream Job

We’ve guided thousands of top candidates on how to navigate up their own corporate ladders (a moving up strategy) or how to move over into a new company when that feels like your best option. Either way, many have voiced fear of the interview logistics themselves. It’s not always a lack of confidence in your capabilities that sparks the sweaty palms…a lack of readiness can sink a ship.

“You never get a second chance to make a great first impression. “



While you’re happily celebrating the fact that you’ve open a door wide enough to gain interest and an interview, that’s no time to take your foot off of the pedal. Interview success and landing the RIGHT job, with the right-fit team, requires preparation and flawless execution. This is no time for rookie mistakes!



Remember, you’ll have to stay flexible and adapt as you may move from video to in-person interviews (or the opposite) as the pandemic progresses.

Here’s what NOT to do if you’d like to make a great impression and land in your dream job: