Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

8 Stretches You Can Do Before Bed To Get The Best Night’s Sleep

Stretching before bed is one of the best ways to release that built up tension and get the best night’s sleep you’ve had in a while. Most people know to stretch before and after exercise, or in the morning to energize themselves, but there’s actually a ton of reasons to stretch before bed as well. Here are eight stretches to add to your nightly routine.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Stretching before bed is one of the best ways to release that built up tension and get the best night’s sleep you’ve had in a while. Most people know to stretch before and after exercise, or in the morning to energize themselves, but there’s actually a ton of reasons to stretch before bed as well. Here are eight stretches to add to your nightly routine.

1. Bear hug

This stretch works the rhomboids and trapezius muscles of your upper back. It helps to alleviate shoulder blade discomfort or pain that’s caused by poor posture, bursitis, or frozen shoulder.

To do this stretch:

  1. Stand tall and inhale as you open your arms out wide.
  2. Exhale as you cross your arms, placing your right arm over your left and your left over your right to give yourself a hug.
  3. Breathe deeply as you use your hands to draw your shoulders forward.
  4. Hold this stretch for 30 seconds.
  5. To release, inhale to open your arms back open wide.
  6. Exhale and repeat with your left arm on top.

2. Neck stretches

These stretches will help to relieve tension in your head, neck, and shoulders. Try to focus on maintaining good posture when doing these.

To do these stretches:

  1. Sit in a comfortable chair. Take your right hand to the top of your head or to your left ear.
  2. Gently bring your right ear towards your right shoulder, holding this position for five breaths.
  3. Repeat on the opposite side.
  4. Turn to look over your right shoulder, keeping the rest of your body facing forward.
  5. Hold this position for five breaths.
  6. Repeat on the opposite side… Continue Reading >>>

Science, Sleep, Fashion, Health, Women, Women’s health, Medicine, Alternative Medicine, Yoga, Exercise, Fitness, Workouts, Food, Food & Dining, Science, Sleep, Fashion, Health, Women, Women’s health, Medicine, Alternative Medicine, Yoga, Exercise, Fitness, Workouts, Food, Food & Dining, Science, Sleep, Fashion, Health, Women, Women’s health, Medicine, Alternative Medicine, Yoga, Exercise, Fitness, Workouts, Food, Food & Dining, Science, Sleep, Fashion, Health, Women, Women’s health, Medicine, Alternative Medicine, Yoga, Exercise, Fitness, Workouts, Food, Food & Dining, Science, Sleep, Fashion, Health, Women, Women’s health, Medicine, Alternative Medicine, Yoga, Exercise, Fitness, Workouts, Food, Food & Dining, Science, Sleep, Fashion, Health, Women, Women’s health, Medicine, Alternative Medicine, Yoga, Exercise, Fitness, Workouts, Food, Food & Dining, Science, Sleep, Fashion, Health, Women, Women’s health, Medicine, Alternative Medicine, Yoga, Exercise, Fitness, Workouts, Food, Food & Dining, Science, Sleep, Fashion, Health, Women, Women’s health, Medicine, Alternative Medicine, Yoga, Exercise, Fitness, Workouts, Food, Food & Dining, Science, Sleep, Fashion, Health, Women, Women’s health, Medicine, Alternative Medicine, Yoga, Exercise, Fitness, Workouts, Food, Food & Dining, Science, Sleep, Fashion, Health, Women, Women’s health, Medicine, Alternative Medicine, Yoga, Exercise, Fitness, Workouts, Food, Food & Dining, Science, Sleep, Fashion, Health, Women, Women’s health, Medicine, Alternative Medicine, Yoga, Exercise, Fitness, Workouts, Food, Food & Dining, Science, Sleep, Fashion, Health, Women, Women’s health, Medicine, Alternative Medicine, Yoga, Exercise, Fitness, Workouts, Food, Food & Dining, Science, Sleep, Fashion, Health, Women, Women’s health, Medicine, Alternative Medicine, Yoga, Exercise, Fitness, Workouts, Food, Food & Dining, Science, Sleep, Fashion, Health, Women, Women’s health, Medicine, Alternative Medicine, Yoga, Exercise, Fitness, Workouts, Food, Food & Dining, Science, Sleep, Fashion, Health, Women, Women’s health, Medicine, Alternative Medicine, Yoga, Exercise, Fitness, Workouts, Food, Food & Dining,

    Michael Randell

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    8 Best Stretches You Can Do Before Bed for Better Sleep

    by Sandrine Fisher
    Community//

    5 Stretches You Can Do in the Morning to Set Yourself Up for a Great Day

    by Miri Ben-Ari
    Rawpixel.com / Shutterstock
    Well-Being//

    6 Yoga Stretches to Help With That Awful Neck Pain

    by Loraine Couturier, Nicole Aracki

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.