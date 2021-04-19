8 Stretches You Can Do Before Bed To Get The Best Night’s Sleep

Stretching before bed is one of the best ways to release that built up tension and get the best night’s sleep you’ve had in a while. Most people know to stretch before and after exercise, or in the morning to energize themselves, but there’s actually a ton of reasons to stretch before bed as well. Here are eight stretches to add to your nightly routine.

1. Bear hug

This stretch works the rhomboids and trapezius muscles of your upper back. It helps to alleviate shoulder blade discomfort or pain that’s caused by poor posture, bursitis, or frozen shoulder.

To do this stretch:

Stand tall and inhale as you open your arms out wide. Exhale as you cross your arms, placing your right arm over your left and your left over your right to give yourself a hug. Breathe deeply as you use your hands to draw your shoulders forward. Hold this stretch for 30 seconds. To release, inhale to open your arms back open wide. Exhale and repeat with your left arm on top.

2. Neck stretches

These stretches will help to relieve tension in your head, neck, and shoulders. Try to focus on maintaining good posture when doing these.

To do these stretches:

Sit in a comfortable chair. Take your right hand to the top of your head or to your left ear. Gently bring your right ear towards your right shoulder, holding this position for five breaths. Repeat on the opposite side. Turn to look over your right shoulder, keeping the rest of your body facing forward. Hold this position for five breaths. Repeat on the opposite side… Continue Reading >>>

