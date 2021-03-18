8 STEPS TO CONNECT WITH THE UNIVERSE AND CREATE THE LIFE YOU WANT

We all have ambitions, dreams, and wishes in our lives. You may wish to have a certain luxurious kind of lifestyle or some special resources like money or fame to help you in your life. You may even want to help some people or do something for our Mother Earth.

The good news is that you can fulfill your wishes and create the kind of life you want. You can manifest whatever you want. But to do that, you need to be connected to the Universe.

To do that it will help to understand quantum physics so we can learn the manifestation equation. In practice, you simply need to know how to align your body, heart, mind, and spirit with the Quantum Field. Frequency, vibrations, coherence, and resonances are the key ideas to synchronize with the Quantum Field.

Let me help you understand the concepts and teach you the steps to connect with the Quantum Field.



What is Universe – Quantum Field

The cosmos that consists of galaxies, stars, planets, space, and all other forms of matter and energy is called the Universe. As all matter is energy, it means that the Universe is simply an abundance of energy.

According to quantum physics, a quantum is an indivisible unit of something and everything is made up of quantized fields. The fundamental blocks of all matter and energy, that is the atoms, protons, neutrons, electrons, and photons, etc. are not particles but bundles of field energy.

The entire Universe is made up of different types of quantized fields that are unified into a single quantum field. Therefore, the Universe, including the earth, is nothing but a Quantum Field. In a quantum field, reality can exist in infinite possible states. Thus, the Universe is a field of infinite possibilities.





Why do we need to connect with the Universe?



Since the Universe is a field of abundant energy that has infinite potential and possibilities, being a part of it, we also inherit this power of the Universe.

But the problem is that we do not remember this inheritance and also the fact that we’re already connected to the Universe by default. We think of ourselves as separate from the Universe or the Quantum Field. Our ego (the sense of “I”) has created the sense of individuality that limits us and makes us believe that we’re a separate entity apart from the Quantum Field.

However, if we overcome this obstacle, by remembering our connection to the Universe, we can realize our forgotten potential, and then all we need to create the life we want is just tap into this abundant resource. Beyond the material needs, our health and well being including the sense of peace, love, and joy can become everyday experiences.



How to Connect with the Universe



We can manifest the life we want if we align with and tune in with the frequency and vibration of the Universe and tap the field of infinite possibilities. When you remove any fears you will begin to align with the Universe.





We can connect to the Universe using the principle of coherence. Coherence essentially implies the logical, orderly, and consistent relation of parts. As per physics, in a state of coherence, there is a total synchronization between the parts.

As we’re a part of the Universe, the way to connect to the Universe is by increasing our coherence with the Universe. There are various ways we can use to align the frequency and vibrations of our body, mind, and heart with the frequency and vibrations of the Universe to create synchronicity. When you’re “in sync”, you can “entangle” with the Quantum Field.

We also have to believe in the power of belief. As per Bruce H. Lipton, the author of “Biology of Belief”, there’s a link between mind and matter, and that all the cells of your body are affected by your thoughts. What you believe in affects your mind and body and they begin to perceive it as a reality. And if you’re successful in synchronization with the Quantum Field, you manifest that reality.

I put together a Life Assessment survey to help you more fully how to attune with the Quantum Field.

If you believe that you’re not connected with the Earth and the Quantum Field, then your belief system will not be able to vibrate at the frequency of the connection. So, you must believe that there is a connection and that you cannot be separate from the Earth and the Universe. Once you start believing, you come into alignment of vibration and frequency of the Quantum Field.

The 8-Step Manifestation Equation to Connect with the Universe

Here are the eight sequential steps you should take to connect yourself with the Quantum Field of infinite possibilities as per my personal experience.

Your Super Power





1. Sit quietly

It’s all about getting into the present. Sit feeling grounded with your feet on the ground. Pay attention to your breath as you breathe slowly in a natural rhythm. You can also use Lovetuner to arrive in the here and now. It is a mindfulness tool that will align you with the 528Hz frequency, which is also called the Love frequency. Lovetuner helps to reduce anxiety and stress levels besides bringing you more peace and increased awareness.

2. Synchronize with the heart

As you feel into the body, hear your heartbeat. You’ve to come into coherence with your heart. You can try the “Quick Coherence technique” by HeartMath, which is all about releasing distress and bringing more coherence into your heart rhythms. The synchronization with the heart is the connection point with the Quantum Field.

3. Listen to the inner voice

Sitting comfortably, breathing in coherence with your heart, and with a quieter mind, you start to connect with the Quantum Field. You feel the breath and your heartbeat and as you tune-up with them, you start to listen to your inner voice coming from the depths of your heart.

4. Set yourself to the Schumann Resonance

Schumann Resonance (SR) is the frequency (7.83 Hz) of the Earth’s electromagnetic field. It is rhythmic and also called the Earth’s atmospheric heartbeat. It has a harmonic relationship with our own electrostatic field. You can synchronize the rhythms of your brain with the Schumann Resonance. This is called grounding. To connect with the Universe, first, we need to be grounded and start feeling the connection with Earth. It helps sitting in nature and feeling the earth to ground ourselves in the Schuman Resonance.

5. Express your intentions

When you have the heart coherence and body grounding, you begin to see what you really want and what you’re really asking for. Listen and see what comes forth in the image. Your intention could be food, shelter, resources, money, or even non-material needs like love and peace.

The Power of Soulful Listening & Talking

6. Feel your intention

The feeling is critical – you’ve to “act as if”. You need to have the acceptance that your intention has already been manifested and that you’re already experiencing it. Shaman’s call this “dreaming your world into being”.

7. Synchronize with the Universe

After your heart alignment and grounding of the body with Earth, you come into synchronization with the Quantum Field. Your vibrations or energy ripples out of your body and you bring it back in so the energy of the Universe gets connected with you. You feel it like your heart is lifted as you feel the joy and the buoyant positive energy.

The Dark Side of Becoming a 5D Human

8. Make it a routine

You should repeat these seven steps of this manifestation equation of creating the life you want daily for the next seven days first thing in the morning and the last thing in the night.

Conclusion

Manifesting and creating the life you want is not only about the ‘Law of Attraction’ or popularly known as LOA. There’s more to it. In my blog, Quantum Wealth: The bottom line approach to Life Transformation, you will get key insights to create the life you are meant to live.

Use your genius mind, eloquent body, and powerful heart to connect to the Quantum Field and manifest the life you want.

If you use my Genius Manifestation Equation, good things and coincidences start happening when you’re in synchronization with the Quantum Field.