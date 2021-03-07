8 Simple Yet Highly Effective Ways for Entrepreneurs to Recharge on the Weekend

Most entrepreneurs aren’t accustomed to a nine-to-five, Monday through Friday workweek. The truth is, most entrepreneurs, myself included, accept that we must be “on” or able to flip into “on” mode at a moment’s notice regardless of what day it is or what time it is.

This is the life we chose, and we are often led to believe that to be successful we must work seven days a week. Yes, duty calls at times beyond the traditional nine-to-five schedule, but you don’t have to work nonstop without a day off to build a successful business.

The opposite is true. If you work nonstop without taking time off it will lead to burnout. This will hurt your mental health as well as the health of your business.

Working ten hours a day, albeit ten highly productive hours, is more effective than working eighteen hours at a low rate of productivity due to burnout. The weekend is a great way to recharge, both mentally and physically, leading to a much healthier state of mind and accomplishing more during the week.

I’m an advocate of taking time to recharge and regroup mentally on the weekend, and it’s something more entrepreneurs should make a priority. To help give you some ideas, here are eight simple, yet highly effective ways to recharge on the weekend. Give it a shot, and I promise your mental sharpness and productivity during the week will skyrocket.

1. Unplug from technology and electronics.

We are glued to technology from the minute we wake up until we go to sleep, with our mobile phones essentially glued to our hands. Emails, texts, phone calls, social media DMs, video conference calls, Slack communication channels, etc. — we are forever plugged in and connected to technology.

We even use technology to guide our workouts and what we eat daily — it’s very hard to step away from technology, especially as an entrepreneur. We can become so wrapped up in technology that we miss the simple, yet important things as they pass right by us.

Having a little bit of time away from this, and being distraction-free, even for just a day, can be highly beneficial. You become more in-tune with your surroundings and it makes the time spent doing things you love — or surrounded by people you love — more enjoyable.

2. Set aside time to read a book completely distraction-free.

There are many benefits of reading, and it’s been proven that reading daily is great for personal development. It sounds easier than it is, though, and if you find that you simply don’t have time to read during the week, carve out some distraction-free time on the weekend to read.

You will often find that you can finish books at an alarming rate using this strategy. I know many entrepreneurs that look forward to this “quiet” time and they read a wide range of books, from relevant business books to books about their favorite hobbies and interests.

While business and self-help books are great, don’t feel that you have to use this time for this exclusively. Read what you enjoy — remember, this downtime is meant to help you recharge your batteries.

Image by Pexels

3. Go on a local staycation for a change of scenery.

Sometimes you just need to get away, but you don’t need an expensive trip to Hawaii to properly unplug. There are often plenty of local staycation options within a quick drive from your house.

There are plenty of effective options, whether it’s spending the weekend in a plush hotel in your city or taking a glamping trip out in the wilderness or at a local lake. There are often multiple options locally, yet we overlook them because we are constantly on the move and never press pause long enough to even think about what exists locally.

You can do this solo to disconnect from the world, or bring along your family and friends for some quality time.

4. Binge-watch a Netflix series.

“Successful entrepreneurs don’t watch TV and they certainly don’t watch Netflix,” is a statement I have heard in one form or another over the years. The brain of an entrepreneur is constantly working overtime — planning, solving problems, addressing issues, etc.

Sometimes you just need to disconnect from the serious issues and thoughts and let your mind just consume some entertainment. There is nothing wrong with sitting down for a lazy day and binge-watching a series on Netflix. The change of scenery — consuming entertainment instead of problems and complex issues — is a great way to rest your mind.

5. Start a creative home project.

Many entrepreneurs are faced with the same workload week-in and week-out. This can become monotonous, and since most entrepreneurs are creative by nature, you need to find an outlet to express this side.

Taking time on the weekend to work on a creative home project is a great outlet, and it can be anything from starting and maintaining a garden to remodeling a bathroom or painting a room in your house. Creative projects that have nothing to do with your business are a great way to satisfy that creative desire while also remaining sharp.

Image by Pexels

6. Clean and organize your home.

During the week the last thing on your mind is likely to be laundry, clutter, or a dirty bathroom. The weekend is the perfect time to clean your home and organize the little things — keeping your house in order while also giving you a few hours of “real life” work to distract you from what is happening in your business.

Don’t think of this as work — because it will contribute to a healthy reset, allowing you to begin the new week with a clear mind and full-focus. A clean and organized home gives you a sense of accomplishment.

7. Spend time with your friends and family.

We often become so consumed with our business that we forget what the most important thing is — family and friends. It’s easy to push them to the side and focus on work, and we often say we are doing it for them as a way to make it acceptable.

Make it a point to schedule time with those closest to you every weekend. From cookouts to dinner and movie outings — this quality time helps you relax and keep your priorities in line. You will often also find that you begin each week more motivated than ever because of the time you spent with those close to you.

8. Focus on what you need to accomplish to reach your personal goals.

As an entrepreneur, you are automatically put into a leadership position and suddenly your needs are put on the back burner while you put the needs of others ahead of your own. Your customers, clients, employees — they all become a priority.

This doesn’t mean you should completely abandon your own needs and wants, and the weekend is the perfect time to focus on these. Take the downtime on the weekend to think about what you truly want, and map out a plan to reach those goals — personal and business-related. We often encourage those we lead to dream and picture their ideal future — the weekend is the time to do this.

Feature image by Pexels