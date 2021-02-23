8 Simple Habits to Get Rid of the Sleeping Problems That Annoy Us

The nature of sleep is a very broad field of research, and scientists discover new and interesting facts every year. For example, a new brain-decoding technique was developed that allows scientists to predict our dreams with up to 60% accuracy. Another experiment involving 60 married couples showed that fights and intolerance toward a partner are directly connected to the quality of your sleep.

Do you wake up tired because during the night you’ve been thinking about everything that happened the day before? What should you do if you can’t get a good night’s sleep?

We wants to share with you several simple secrets for healthy sleeping and waking up.

1. Find your sleep position

Do you feel limb stiffness, back or neck pains, or have a puffy face in the morning? It’s time to change your position.

Doctors consider sleeping on your left side to be the best sleep position for your body. Sleeping on your left side improves blood circulation, lymph flow, and the work of your digestive system. If you prefer this sleep position, you might avoid many problems with the immune system.

However, if you’re not ready for changes, try at least to maintain the natural physiological curve of your spine. Use a pillow to ease the tension in your knees and other parts of your body. A pillow will help you feel more comfortable during the night, despite your usual sleep position.

2. Prepare for your sleep

Fitness coach Craig Ballantyne developed a unique system of preparing for sleep that helps restore energy during the night, leaving you feeling fresh for the new day. It’s a simple “10–3–2–1–0” formula that motivates you to limit the number of things that can spoil your sleep. Read More