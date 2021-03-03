8 Scientifically-proven Psychological Tricks to Make People Instantly Like You

Feeling isolated? Maybe you have to change yourself to be liked. and it turns out, being the preferred person is actually easier than we think.

There has been a lot of research on the traits and behaviors that make people more likable. And you can do it secretly to make your personality much better and more pleasant.

As quoted from time.com on Wednesday (15/11/2017), Business Insider’s review summarizes some of the results of research on the best way to make friends and please colleagues, all without the need to boast.

Our team looked through tons of information and picked out the most intriguing tips that can make anyone believe what you say.

Show that you like them.

Have you heard about the “reciprocity of liking” phenomenon? It refers to the tendency for people to like someone who likes them. This happens because people feel warmth and support from their partner, and it’s also rewarding to know that you’re likable. So if one day you need to gain someone’s attention, show a positive attitude toward them, and you will be likely to receive the same amount of love.

Spill your coffee.

This advice may seem weird. Why do we have to spoil a first impression by making a clumsy mistake? But a lot of studies confirm that pointing out our vulnerability actually increases our attractiveness and trustworthiness.

But there are 2 important facts you should remember. Before telling a bad joke or dropping a pencil you have to be sure that the person is aware of your high performance and credibility. And try not to make yourself vulnerable in a way that questions your reputation. “Psychiatrists can build trust by spilling their coffee and saying, ’I’ve never been very good with my hands.’ Surgeons can’t do that.” Continue reading…….

