Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

8 Science-Backed Tips To Help You Work From Home Successfully

As the world adjusts to the coronavirus pandemic, one of the biggest changes is enforced home working. Staying motivated, retaining work-life balance and video conference etiquette are just some of the challenges. But science is here to help. Even before quarantines and social distancing measures became the norm, researchers debated what remote working does to your mental health and productivity. So we conference-called leading psychologists to ask them how best to thrive in the shadow of COVID-19.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

As the world adjusts to the coronavirus pandemic, one of the biggest changes is enforced home working. Staying motivated, retaining work-life balance and video conference etiquette are just some of the challenges. But science is here to help.

Even before quarantines and social distancing measures became the norm, researchers debated what remote working does to your mental health and productivity. So we conference-called leading psychologists to ask them how best to thrive in the shadow of COVID-19.

1. Dress for the job you still have

Fashion doesn’t really exist when the world is on lockdown, but psychologists recommend you get dressed for work rather than joining those video calls in your PJs. More than just keeping up appearances, it helps to put your brain in work mode.

The Journal of Experimental Social Psychology, researchers use the term “enclothed cognition” to describe the way that clothes can affect the wearer’s behaviour. In the study, participants who wore a white lab coat performed better in tests of their attention, for example.

2. Structure Your Day Like Normal

Routine and structure are crucial to making the quarantine period tolerable, and that starts with your sleep. Resist the urge to hit the snooze button. In what was described as the largest sleep study ever conducted, researchers at Canada’s Western University found that oversleeping can dampen your cognitive function just like sleep deprivation can. Read On >>>

Tags: Science, Health, Self-Improvement, Management, Psychology, Motivation, Inovation, Medicine, Happiness, Meditation, Productivity, Emotions, Intelligen, Culture, Health Care, Vitamins, Healthy Eating, Science, Health, Self-Improvement, Management, Psychology, Motivation, Inovation, Medicine, Happiness, Meditation, Productivity, Emotions, Intelligen, Culture, Health Care, Vitamins, Healthy Eating,

    John Jackson

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Girts Ragelis / Shutterstock
    Working From Home in the New Normal//

    Here’s How to Give Your Remote Workforce More Clarity and Stability

    by Elaine Lipworth (Sponsored By SAP)
    Community//

    Will working from home become the new normal?

    by Nathalie Martin
    Coronavirus and worklife
    Community//

    Coronavirus and Worklife: 6 Tips to Make Working from Home Easy

    by Ramona Thornhill

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.