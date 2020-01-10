Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

8 Relationship Magic Tips For New Fathers

Tried and tested relationship boosters from one daddy to another!

By

When a couple gives birth to a child, a lot of things change. While I’ve seen many couples manage this really well, I have noticed some struggle with this change. In this short post I intend to talk about this change and what I’ve seen successful couples do to deal with this change.

If you aren’t a new father but know someone who is, do share this article with him. Will you?

A quick disclaimer: I’m not a baby expert or a childcare practitioner or a doctor. And all of what I’m writing here is based on my personal experience. So take what works, and leave the ones that don’t.

For starters, becoming a father felt so different to me as compared to how my wife took on motherhood. The story I tell to convince myself is this:

Women becoming mothers through birthing a child is also aided by an orchestra of hormones that naturally make them feel and act like mothers. But men don’t give birth (we are lucky that way!), and that also makes things tough IF we are not naturally empathetic towards our wives.

Now that’s just my personal feeling. Maybe I’m right…or maybe I’m not.

Just a few years back, I experienced this first hand. Our son Vivaan was born on the 5th December 2013. It took me a few weeks before could realize and come to terms with fatherhood.

In fact quite contrary to my expectation, my wife told me it was a strange feeling for her too. But as the doctors said, there is so much going on between the mother and the baby that the bonding starts to happen naturally. And it did.

And while the mommy and sonny were bonding, I was left to imagine and hope to see those “daddy feelings” pop in from somewhere magically.

So if you are a new father, I want to tell you that it’s perfectly OK if you don’t have those “daddy feelings” yet. It will, so long as you do some of what I talk about in the rest of this post.

First thing is to understand that your focus has to be on two things: baby and the relationship with your wife.

A mother of a young baby is often stressed beyond limits. Feeding mothers have even higher stress levels. Ignoring this fact can lead to long term resentment and at times even a strained relationship.

This was more in my wife’s case, as she had to go through a C-section. Thanks to my in-laws, my wife managed to deal with the situation well.

I was a mere spectator for the first few days. Darn those “daddy feelings” took time to kick-in!

So here are just a few things I want you to consider for the first year (and beyond!).

Dear new daddy – these will help you make your relationship stronger with your wife, and also see the magical “daddy feelings” in you:

  1. A little compassion and empathy will go a long way. Tell your wife every once in a while how much you appreciate what she’s doing, thank her for being holding the fort and offer to her help by preparing a meal or cleaning or something your wife really will appreciate.
  2. Pamper your wife in doing something by herself (while you offer to take care of the baby) – shopping, spa, salon for a hair wash, pedicure and manicure (home services like UrbanClap to the rescue!). Give her a voucher.
  3. Do a movie date on a weekend.
  4. You know your wife’s likes and dislikes – do more of the former and less of the latter. She likes surprises? Surprise her with flowers. She dislikes messiness? Surprise her by cleaning up the house (and houses can get pretty messy with a baby around).
  5. Offer to take care of the baby during the night. It’s not just her job to lose sleep. It’s after all your kid too, as much as it’s hers.
  6. On a related note, stop planning or relying on grandparents to take care of your kid all the time. While joint families in countries like India can lend a helping hand, it’s you who needs to give full support.
  7. Do all of the above, no matter what your wife thinks about your actions. She may think you suddenly got weird, but that’s okay. She’ll appreciate it. 
  8. Finally a word about health. Get blood tests done after a year of child birth. Feeding mothers need good food and often good supplements too. Dip in levels of vitamins like d3 and b12 and other essential parameters are commonly observed.

Did I do all of these? I tried to. Do I still do them? I try to. Isn’t this a great way to get my wife to pop-in in the comments and tell the truth? 😀

If this post was helpful, leave a comment and tell me how it helped you. I’m not a doctor or a medical practitioner or a relationship therapist. I’m just another daddy…like you… who once waited for those “daddy feelings” to pop-in fro somewhere.

Karthik Vijayakumar, Interviewer, Podcaster and Speaker

Karthik Vijayakumar is the Founder and Host of The Design Your Thinking Podcast. He is a Design Thinker who's fascinated by the human potential. He currently interviews creatives, entrepreneurs and nonconformists on The Design Your Thinking Podcast. On the show he gets into deep conversations with award-winning filmmakers, journalists, startup founders, CEOs, designers, artists, and more.

Karthik regularly writes a newsletter, speaks on 'education', 'podcasting' and 'the future'.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

MTV/MTV1415 / Contributor / Getty Images
Wisdom//

20 Ways Beyonce Is Actually A More Relatable Mom Than Everyone Thinks

by Moms.com
Community//

Being a Dad is Good For Your Brain

by Dr. Michael Merzenich
magical_light/Getty Images
Wisdom//

Why We Need to Let Go of the Supermom Myth

by Dr. Darria Long Gillespie

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.