8 REASONS MILLIONS OF AMERICANS ARE LEAVING THEIR JOBS

According to a recent Mondster.com research, more than 90% of employees are considering using the words, ‘I quit,’ and walk out of their workplaces.

Why is that? Why are people fleeing? What are people fleeing?

The pandemic period has given people ample time to pause, reflect, and take stock of their lives in ways they may never have done before. It’s like getting a new pair of glasses and seeing and experiencing things in new ways. And they feel called to take action now and redesign their lives.

Here are 8 reasons why people are saying, ‘I quit.’

The challenging work environment due to COVID has shone a brighter light on leadership or lack thereof. Many employees have had enough of the antics of the so-called asshole bosses and the lack of care, support, and acknowledgment. People suffer from performance pressure, being overworked, stressed out, and either in or close to burnout. It’s like they are putting a different value on health, including mental health and the importance of well-being. With more need for their employers’ support, understanding, and caring during COVID, too many employees discover that their employers have not been there for them when they most needed them. They feel undervalued and uncared for, and unseen. Vast numbers of people don’t want to go back to the office and spend extended periods commuting. They want more flexibility to replace the time in the car or train with something that’s uplifting and supports their health and well-being. As people start to value their time, they have become increasingly impatient with the lack of growth and leadership opportunities in their roles with their existing companies. They feel now is an excellent time to leap. Recent research shows that those who move, often to different industries, are making more financial gains than those who stay. People realize that their values and worldviews no longer align with those of their company, or they might never have. But now, with their reflection, it has become clear to them that they want to work for a company that mirrors their own value system and shows that in their company culture. They want to work for a company that values humans. Many have discovered, upon recent reflection, that they are simply not happy where they are. They crave work and life that feeds their higher purpose and brings more fulfillment and meaning. They want more out of life.

As you can see, there is much movement in the workforce. In the long term, I believe this is all good as people are waking up to the fact that they don’t have to settle for less than they deserve. And they are waking up to taking responsibility for their own situation and wanting to create something new and exciting in their lives. They are giving themselves the gift of dreaming and expressing more of who they are as they go to the next steps of manifesting these new desires.

Have you been reflecting on the quality of your life lately? Have you been wondering if it’s possible to create a life of deeper fulfillment and meaning? Are you ready to find your higher purpose? Are you ready to dream in the new version of your life? It’s time to take action now!