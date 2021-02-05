How we so so love to be unbothered, and not disturbed. How it feels so awesome to be in your comfort zone almost all day long doing what you want to do, the way you want to do them.

Being in your comfort zone without stepping out to do something productive with your time canbe so addictive and very soothing. But come to think of it, how long do you want to do that?

How long do you want to continue living a life without much productivity? How long do you want to continue being afraid to trying something else? How long do you want to remain in your comfort zone without growing each passing day? For how long?

Each day, life gives you the opportunity to try again. It gives you the grace to become better than you were yesterday. How can you take advantage of this opportunity if you don’t go out there but only love being in your comfort zone day in day out?

It’s time to step out of that comfort zone of yours you so love, and be the best version of you.

Hence, below are 8 practical ways on how to step out of your comfort zone and be the best version of you.

1. Saturate your mind with positive thoughts.

One of the reasons you love being in your comfort zone and not stepping out of it is because, you often have negative thoughts on you not being good enough. You feel you are not capable enough to do the great things you are thinking in your mind to do and achieve.

If you’ve allowed yourself think of yourself this way for so long, then it’s high time you start showing those negative thoughts the way out.

And start saturating your mind with positive thoughts. Start telling yourself you can do what you have in your mind to do.

Start telling yourself you’re good enough, and can be better today, and always.

When you do these things over time,there’s no way the negative thoughts will feel comfortable in a mind that is saturated with positive thoughts. Never!!!

2. Identify your Strengths.

No matter how low you think of yourself. No matter how not good enough you feel you are. There’s always something in you that is very strong and great.

This might be you having the ability to sing nice songs, or cooking sumptuous delicacies. It might be you knowing how to handle people in an organized way,and much more.

Once you identify your strengths, you can easily channel your energy into any and gradually pull yourself out from your comfort zone into being the best version of you towards that direction.

3. Know your weaknesses.

Everyone who is great today or a success. Has one weakness or the other in which at one time, they had to fight to overcome it. Your weakness might be laziness perharps it’s one of the reasons you love being in your comfort zone so much. Or it might be procrastination, or your lack of ability to make concrete personal decisions, etc. It will be very helpful and great if you sit down and write out the things holding you back from doing the things you are supposed to.

Once you identify these weaknesses, and make solid decisions to overcome them.

Then it’s a gradual step to help you overcome your weaknesses. And step out of that comfort zone you love so much.

4. Gather enough information.

You’ve saturated your mind with positive thoughts,and have also identified your strengths,and also your weaknesses.

Now it’s time to gather enough information on the thing/s you intend stepping out of your comfort zone to do.

These things might be you acquiring a skill or travelling, or you doing that thing you’ve always loved to do but didn’t have the courage to.

There’s a saying that, anyone who has enough information, and knows how to use it, will never go astray. So keep this in mind!

5. Set a goal

Goals are like a map for you to know where you are and where you ought to be.

Hence, setting a goal after getting enough information on what you want to do once you step out of your comfort zone, would help you not to feel lazy again and fall back into your shell.

You setting a goal would help you stay aligned to the things you want to do.

6. Be Disciplined.

Being disciplined is the only way and means to overcome the habit of being in your comfort zone.

After setting your goal/s on the things you want to do, and the next step to take.

It’s important that you stay disciplined by making up your mind, that no matter what, you won’t go back into being in your comfort zone or into being what you were.

7. Take that little steps

You’ve figured out things you should do and laid out plans. Now it’s time to take the little steps into going out there and be what you want to be.

Mind you, do not be hasty or be overly jumpy. Because when you are overly hasty or too jumpy, you tend to make big mistakes that should have been avoided in the first place.

And in no time, you give up and you find yourself in your comfort zone again.

Hence, take little steps at a time, and in no time, you’d become used to the new you, and you will enjoy the new version of you.

8. Stay focused

There are so many distractions all around you. From the tv, social media, peer pressure, family, etc. Trying to point out why you can’t be or achieve what you have stepped out of your comfort zone to achieve.

You need to put all that negativity aside and stay focused to the task at hand. And make up your mind to see that you succeed in it.