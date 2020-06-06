8 of the Best Cities for Digital Nomads and Remote Workers

Working from home has become a reality for many people in 2020. While that may seem like a catalyst for change, it just sped up a process that had been in the works for years — flexible employers who allow their employees the freedom to work from home. In fact, over 43 percent of Americans have the ability to work from home.

If you’re stuck in a 9 to 5 that doesn’t allow you the flexibility to work from a home office, you might be wondering how you can get in on this trend. You are in luck! Read on to learn about the best cities for digital nomads and new remote workers alike.

1. Kansas City, Missouri

You might be wondering why Kansas City, Missouri tops this list. As it turns out, Kansas City is a great place for people who prefer to work from home because of the city’s low cost of living and fast, reliable Wi-Fi.

Kansas City is one of several cities across the country that have Google Fiber internet. This means you won’t have to worry about missing deadlines or important conference calls because of a poor internet connection. If you’re a food connoisseur, then you’ll love testing out the local Kansas City barbecue scene for lunch and dinner, too.

2. Dallas, Texas

Interested in living in a city with a vibrant cultural scene, awesome restaurants, and a low cost of living? Pack your bags and head to Dallas, Texas for a taste of life in the Lone Star State.

Like Kansas City, Dallas has Google Fiber internet for reliable Wi-Fi. Housing is affordable, and if you’re looking for luxury, you’ll find plenty of it downtown or in one of the many thriving suburbs. The job market in Dallas is stable, making it a great place to plant some roots.

3. Denver, Colorado

Prefer living life in a city that sees more than its fair share of snow? Head out west to Denver, the Mile High City.

Denver is the capital city of Colorado, and it is the most populated city in the state. It’s equipped with Google Fiber internet and has great public transportation if you want to eschew car ownership or avoid traffic on your trip to one of the city’s many cafes from which you can work.

4. Salt Lake City, Utah

Salt Lake City, Utah ranks high on this list due to its low cost of living, availability of Google Fiber internet, and the number of residents who work from home. Companies like Western Governors University and Simplus are flexible and allow a portion of their employees to work from home.

When you’re not working, take some side trips to Zion National Park to take in stunning red rock cliffs. In the city, you’ll find a thriving restaurant scene and plenty of awesome breweries.

5. Raleigh, North Carolina

If the west isn’t for you, but you want some extra warmth in the winter, give Raleigh, North Carolina a shot. Located in North Carolina’s Research Triangle region, Raleigh is a city with a thriving and innovative job market. Forward-thinking companies like Red Hat and Percona are headquartered in Raleigh.

Raleigh has affordable housing and, like all cities in the Research Triangle, has a ton of options for food and entertainment. Take weekend trips to Asheville for a break from the hustle and bustle of the city, or hit the beach in Wilmington to soak up the sun.

6. Austin, Texas

Austin is the capital city in Texas, and it’s a great place to settle down for remote workers who want to live in a city full of quirks. Like many of the cities on this list, Austin has Google Fiber internet and affordable housing. Austin is home to offices for Apple and Google, making it a haven for people who enjoy working from home and at progressive companies.

During your off-time, grab tacos or some of Austin’s famous barbecue, then head out to a concert at one of the city’s numerous music venues. There’s something to love for everyone in Austin! Austin is located in the heart of Texas, making it possible for you to hit major cities like Houston and Dallas without having to drive too far.

7. San Antonio, Texas

Just a short drive southwest of Austin is San Antonio, Texas, a city famous for the Alamo and awesome barbacoa. Like Austin, San Antonio has a fantastic job market and a number of suburbs in which you can find plenty of affordable housing. In fact, San Antonio’s housing market is considerably less expensive than Austin’s.

Rackspace and iHeartMedia both call San Antonio home, and there are plenty of opportunities for remote work. You can head out to one of San Antonio’s numerous coffee shops to get some work done and then take a break and explore the famous Riverwalk. The weather is warm all year long, so you’ll never have to worry about shoveling snow!

8. San Diego, California

If you embrace sunny skies and living near beautiful beaches, then moving to San Diego might be for you! It is one of America’s most beautiful cities, so it has a wide variety of employers and job offerings, many of whom permit remote work.

Unlike the other cities on this list, San Diego’s housing has a higher price tag, but life near the ocean is worth shelling out extra cash for rent. It has a fantastic public transportation system and is home to one of America’s largest military bases. It’ll be hard not to fall in love with San Diego.

Ready to Make the Move to One of the Best Cities for Digital Nomads?

There are so many perks to working from home. You don’t have to worry about dealing with traffic or packing a lunch, and you can even work in your pajamas if you want. If this lifestyle sounds good to you, pack your bags and head out to one of these cities to increase your chances to land a great job and enjoy a change of scenery!