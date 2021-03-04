Contributor Log In/Sign Up
8 Most Effective Exercises That Will Help Improve your Sleep Every Night

Working out stimulates the brain and increases your body temperature, getting you mentally and physically pumped up, making it hard to wind down and get a peaceful night’s sleep. Some types of exercise promote better, higher-quality sleep than others. Understanding which exercises are best for sleep – and when you should work out during the day – can help ensure you get enough rest on a nightly basis. We put together 8 of the most effective exercises that will help you fall asleep faster and improve your rest every night.

Sleeping limb pose

What to do:

  • Lie down on your back with your legs straight and your arms at your sides.
  • Keeping your arms and legs straight, raise them off the floor toward the ceiling.
  • Hold the pose for 60 seconds.
  • Then relax your back and while holding your arms and legs in the air, start shaking them for 30-40 seconds until you feel the blood pulsing all over your body.

Results: The sleeping limb pose helps to relax your body, get rid of toxins, and beat insomnia.

Reclined hero pose

What to do:

  • Sit down on your knees with your buttocks on your heels, your spine slightly bent backward, and your palms on the floor behind you with your fingers pointing toward your glutes.
  • Slowly bend your body backward until you can lay your back on the ground for a full stretch.
  • If you can’t fully lie down, balance yourself on your elbows.
  • Hold the position for 30-60 seconds.

Results: The reclined hero pose relieves the tiredness in your legs, reduces high blood pressure, and helps to get rid of insomnia… Show More >>>

