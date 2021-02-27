8 Morning Stretching Exercise That Can Make Body Fresh and Boost Energy

Health experts believe that regular stretching not only increases your muscle flexibility, but it can also ease the feeling of tightness, prevent injuries throughout the day, and improve your blood circulation. So if you want to energize your body and mind for the day ahead, you can perform a set of simple but effective exercises that will only take a few minutes of your precious time.

We gathered 8 stretching exercises that can boost your energy in the morning and will keep your body fresh all day long.

1. Triangle pose

The initial position: Standing in the downward-facing dog pose with your arms and legs straight and your palms and feet placed on the floor hip-width apart.

What to do:

Keeping both of your legs straight, take a big step forward with your left leg.

Move your left hand toward your left foot so that they are placed next to each other.

Slowly raise your right arm and stretch it out toward the ceiling.

Turn your face upward and look at your right hand.

Hold for 30 seconds, then return to the initial position, and repeat on the opposite side.

Results: The triangle pose stretches your hips, hamstrings, and spine. It also stimulates your abdominal organs, improves digestion, and relieves back pain.

2. Half moon pose

The initial position: Standing on the ground with your feet placed wide apart.

What to do:

Keeping your legs and spine straight, slowly bend forward, and hold your right foot with your right hand.

Bend your knees and move your right hand forward so that it’s placed about 2 feet in front of your right foot.

Balancing on your right leg and right arm, straighten your right leg, and simultaneously raise your left leg until it’s parallel to the floor… Show More >>>

