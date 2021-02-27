Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

8 Morning Stretching Exercise That Can Make Body Fresh and Boost Energy

Health experts believe that regular stretching not only increases your muscle flexibility, but it can also ease the feeling of tightness, prevent injuries throughout the day, and improve your blood circulation. So if you want to energize your body and mind for the day ahead, you can perform a set of simple but effective exercises that will only take a few minutes of your precious time. We gathered 8 stretching exercises that can boost your energy in the morning and will keep your body fresh all day long.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Health experts believe that regular stretching not only increases your muscle flexibility, but it can also ease the feeling of tightness, prevent injuries throughout the day, and improve your blood circulation. So if you want to energize your body and mind for the day ahead, you can perform a set of simple but effective exercises that will only take a few minutes of your precious time.

We gathered 8 stretching exercises that can boost your energy in the morning and will keep your body fresh all day long.

1. Triangle pose

The initial position: Standing in the downward-facing dog pose with your arms and legs straight and your palms and feet placed on the floor hip-width apart.

What to do:

  • Keeping both of your legs straight, take a big step forward with your left leg.
  • Move your left hand toward your left foot so that they are placed next to each other.
  • Slowly raise your right arm and stretch it out toward the ceiling.
  • Turn your face upward and look at your right hand.
  • Hold for 30 seconds, then return to the initial position, and repeat on the opposite side.

Results: The triangle pose stretches your hips, hamstrings, and spine. It also stimulates your abdominal organs, improves digestion, and relieves back pain.

2. Half moon pose

The initial position: Standing on the ground with your feet placed wide apart.

What to do:

  • Keeping your legs and spine straight, slowly bend forward, and hold your right foot with your right hand.
  • Bend your knees and move your right hand forward so that it’s placed about 2 feet in front of your right foot.
  • Balancing on your right leg and right arm, straighten your right leg, and simultaneously raise your left leg until it’s parallel to the floor… Show More >>>

Exercise, Workouts, Fitness, Exercise Science, Food, Food & Dining, Technology, Gear & Gadgets, Health, Exercise, Workouts, Fitness, Exercise Science, Food, Food & Dining, Technology, Gear & Gadgets, Health, Exercise, Workouts, Fitness, Exercise Science, Food, Food & Dining, Technology, Gear & Gadgets, Health, Exercise, Workouts, Fitness, Exercise Science, Food, Food & Dining, Technology, Gear & Gadgets, Health, Energy,

    Shirley Annita

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    6 Chronic Back Pain Relief Exercises You Can Do Every Day

    by Macey Bernstein
    Community//

    Yoga helps Jumpstart Your Winter-Weather Sports

    by Beth Shaw
    Community//

    Staying Young With Mobility, Flexibility, Balance, and Symmetry

    by Frank Adornato

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.