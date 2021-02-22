Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

8 Methods That Psychologists Use to Get Rid of Stress

Psychologists are specialists who help us resolve problems, overcome fears, and sort out our feelings so that we can be calm and healthy. But they are also human beings and sometimes they have to cope with stress too. We will tell you some methods that even professionals use to help reduce stress.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Psychologists are specialists who help us resolve problems, overcome fears, and sort out our feelings so that we can be calm and healthy. But they are also human beings and sometimes they have to cope with stress too.

We will tell you some methods that even professionals use to help reduce stress.

Write down everything that comes to mind.

John Duffy, a clinical psychologist and the author of a book about teenagers’ upbringing, says, “To reduce stress, I make notes. Thoughts, situations, relationships with people, article ideas. I write down and give structure to everything that comes to my mind. This creative process is really helpful because we forget about problems, our head becomes clear, the tension goes down. After that, I can see things from a different perspective.”

Be choosy when buying ingredients for a dish you want to cook.

Psychotherapist, writer, and teacher Jeffrey Sumber uses such methods to cope with stress:

“When I feel depressed, I like to eat. But it should be healthy food or a dish that I’ve never made before. I spend a lot of time going through the store, picking out the ingredients. Then, I cut them carefully, prepare the dressings, and slowly eat the dish. I often post the results on Facebook so as to make my friends envious!” Show More

    Edwards Collins

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Business stress
    Community//

    How Effective Is Stress Management For Mental Well Being?

    by Rahulkumarsingh
    Community//

    How to Cope When the Uncertainty in Your Life Gets You Stressed

    by Jessica Hicks
    Overthinking brain
    Community//

    4 Tried and Tested Ways to Stop Thinking and Start DOING!

    by Amanda Greenwood

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.