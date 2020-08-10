8 Logo Design Tips When Designing For The Web

A logo is more than a symbol for a brand. It works as a building block for a business, as it carries the significance of a brand’s visual identity. Without a logo, it’s obvious for a brand to lose its identity and visibility in this highly competitive online market. To leave a lasting impression in a vast audience in the global market, every brand needs an exceptional logo. With a visually appealing logo, you can represent the value that your brand upholds. Logos are important because they make a great first impression, provide an identity to a business and project a professional image of your brand among the audience. Anyone starting a business should invest in a logo that can help in building a memorable brand identity.

A logo is the company’s keystone so it is crucial to have a good logo no matter which type of brand or business you own. Your customers can’t recognize your brand without a logo. As humans, we easily get attracted to appealing colours, fonts and designs. A logo is something which contains everything that represents a brand identity in the online market. If you are planning to take your business online, then the initial step is to get a logo. Designing a logo seems an easy task, but it’s actually not. It’s not just about drawing a symbol and typing business name in a creative font using different colours. It’s all about creating a unique combination of business and art via symbol, colours and font. Designhill, which is a leading logo making website has brought top 8 logo design tips that everyone needs to follow while designing a logo for web. So, without further ado, let’s get started.

1. Research and analyze

Before you start designing a logo, the initial step that you need to follow is extensive research and analysis. This step would help you understand the needs and goals of a business. Research and analysis will make your workflow easy. You can check big brands’ logos to know how to reflect a company’s ethos and goals via the logo. Keep in mind that you have to make the business stand apart from the competition. Collect ideas and learn the latest design trends with research and then proceed further towards designing a simple yet highly effective logo.

2. Sketch it first

Designing a logo manually is very important for brainstorming. Carve your visual thoughts on a paper to know how a brand logo should be designed. Make sure to not work directly on design software, as it will make things tougher for you. Expert logo designers sketch each element of a logo like symbols, designs and fonts and then assemble them together to create a perfect business logo for the website.

3. Balance and alignment

Balance and alignment are core principles of designing a logo, no matter whether it’s for website or offline marketing campaign. It’s obvious to use a single business logo everywhere, so design it keeping everything in your mind. Every element you are using in a logo has a weight that comes from colour, size, symbol, font and texture. In order to create a symmetrical logo design, you need to keep everything balanced and aligned. A balanced and aligned logo always looks appealing and captures the real visual interest of the audience. Contrast, Proportion, Movement and White Space are the major elements that you need to keep balanced while creating a perfect business logo for web.

4. Lines and shapes

Lines and shapes are the foundation of a logo design and will change your perspective on how you use them to transform the look and feel of a design. To produce a logo concept that is in accordance with the goal, vision and message of a brand, it’s essential to understand the importance of lines and shapes. The market is defined by the shapes and symbols that you use in the logo. The lines and shapes and symbols that you use in your logo designs are part of an even bigger picture called brand identity. You can use an online logo maker to see how lines and shapes are used in a logo.

5. Pay attention to scalability

The principle of scalability plays a major part in the creation of a logo. You are going to design a logo that will be used in social media ad campaigns, business cards, posters and even billboards, so it’s important to design a logo that can fit across all these dimensions. Scalability is just as essential as a logo design responsiveness, that means how the logo suits or changes in various sizes and directions. Many brands animate their logo, so it’s essential to design a logo keeping in mind its future prospects. You have to ensure that the logo suits all facets of conventional and modern branding in the most appropriate way.

6. Use hues wisely

The most important considerations for logo design are the colours. Colours communicate the emotions of a brand. Every colour carries meaning and communicates ideas. Light colours define tranquillity and peace on the other hand dark colours defines the fierceness and eagerness of a brand. Silver and golden colours are used to portray royalty and calmness. Colours have a strong influence on the minds of the audience. Make sure the colour combination you choose for the logo never fails to grab the attention of the audience.

7. Strive for minimalism

Having a creative & pleasing logo doesn’t mean it should be complex. Complexity should be avoided while creating a logo. The idea of minimalism must be used while designing a logo. Add or delete elements in the logo to make the design simpler. When you are in doubt, delete extra symbols and elements from the logo. If you’ll make a complicated logo, then your audience won’t be able to understand a business objective which is a serious drawback for a business.

8. Test your logo on different mediums

Once you’ve designed a perfect brand logo, you should make sure to test it on multiple platforms and mediums. A logo on a website would look different from the one on the pamphlets, business cards and label design. So, testing the appearance of a logo on different platforms is important. You are going to capture the attention of the audience from each and every medium. So, the logo you’ve designed has to look good on each and every platform no matter it’s digital or printed or app or favicon.

Disclaimer

If you are a novice in logo designing, then follow these steps and create a logo via Designhill, which is a leading online logo generator. Designhill is reputed for helping new designers and business owners creating a highly creative logo without any experience and expertise.