8 Lessons I Learned Becoming a Yoga Teacher

How going to Bali to become a certified yoga instructor changed my perception of the practice

Five days after I graduated college, I fled to Indonesia to become certified to be a yoga instructor. It was not easy traveling to that side of the world during COVID – a 36 hour flight and six-day quarantine later, I had finally made it to Bali, where I spent 200 hours training to become a yoga teacher certified in Hatha and Vinayasa practice.

I’ve always loved yoga. Ever since I was a kid, my mother and I would go to our local studio on the Upper East Side of Manhattan and practice various forms of yoga, from Ashtanga to Hatha to Vinyasa. My love for the practice grew throughout middle school, high school, and even college. Friends would joke it was almost like a personality trait, my obsession and love for yoga, but as I grew older, I became even more thankful that I had found yoga early on in my life. It unconsciously shaped the way I viewed my surroundings, provided the foundations for my emotional toolkit, and brought me strength and flexibility in my body. All valuable assets I would grow to appreciate later on in life.

So, it was a no-brainer that I would find a way to become a certified instructor at some point in my future. I knew one day I wanted to gain the credentials that would allow me to teach a practice I viewed as sacred with the hopes of inspiring others to feel better about themselves and learn to love their bodies.

I had very minimal expectations for the yoga teacher training program. All I knew was that I felt excited to travel solo post-college, even be able to go on an extravgaent trip while still in the thick of COVID, and content that I was accomplishing something I’d set out to do for a while.

I now say I gained much more than a simple certification of learning how to instruct yoga poses. I was granted incredible life lessons, and

    Stella Stephanopoulos, Thrive Global Campus Editor-at-Large from Washington University in St. Louis

    Stella Stephanopoulos is a senior at Washington University in St. Louis pursuing a major in Philosophy-Neuroscience-Psychology and a double minor in Creative Writing and Organization & Strategic Management. As a New York City native, Stella is passionate about traveling, food, personal essay writing, and practicing yoga. She also is the Community Director for The Power Thread, a social media platform that encourages female empowerment through creative story-telling. Stella will be working at Accenture as a Management Consulting Analyst post-graduation. Most recently, she is the host of her own podcast, Everyday Endorphins, which discusses health, wellbeing, and happiness.

