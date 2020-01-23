8 Insane Celebrity Sleep Habits You Won’t Believe Are a Thing

Many of us take extra measures to ensure we get that perfect night’s sleep. Whether this is a white noise machine, an exceptional mattress or blackout curtains, it’s almost never enough to jump into bed and close your eyes.

Many celebrities take these practices to new extremes, while some choose not to sleep at all. Here are 10 insane celebrity sleep habits and what you can learn from them.

Tom Cruise

The famous actor is known to sleep in a small, sound-proof room because he snores so loudly. This was a solution created by him and former wife Katie Holmes so that she could sleep peacefully in another room.

There are various reasons that people snore, and luckily, a lot of different solutions for this issue. If you snore, don’t fret – a “snoratorium” likely isn’t in order. But you may want to move to another bedroom to spare your partner of a restless night.

The walls between you will act as a good-enough barrier so that you can wake up ready for the day.

Arianna Huffington

The founder of The Huffington Post has a nightly ritual that more of us should follow.

She turns off all of her devices, so they don’t disrupt or disturb her rest, as technology is known to do. Then, Huffington takes an Epsom salt bath and draws her blackout curtains. She rounds out the night with a little poetry or philosophy and falls asleep.

Sounds perfect, right?

Kim Kardashian West

Along with her husband, Kanye West, Kim reportedly spent nearly $1 million on bedroom furniture when they moved into their most recent home.

The couple chose to buy from Savoir Beds, a company that specializes in handmade luxury mattresses. Their exclusive made-to-order process entertains even the most outlandish of requests, all for a hefty price tag.

Thankfully, you don’t have to spend a fortune to get a good night’s rest – but a decent mattress can do wonders for your health, so consider that before you purchase a new one.

Winston Churchill

This politician was a biphasic sleeper, which meant he slept in segments.

Every day at 5 pm, Churchill would drink a glass of whiskey and take a two-hour nap. Then, he’d get up and work until around 3 am. At that time, he’d go to bed for five hours and wake up at 8 am. Because of this odd schedule, he typically took meetings as he soaked in the bath.

Most of us adhere to a monophasic routine, where we sleep once for around eight hours. The science and research are mixed about Winston’s preferred method, but it all depends on your lifestyle and personal health.

Mariah Carey

The legendary singer told V Magazine that she needs 15 hours of sleep every night to keep her voice ready to go. She also requires 20 humidifiers around her bed to create a sort of steam room.

Carey may be a rare case, but experts recommend that adults get no more than nine hours of sleep each night. Too much rest can affect your health and put you at risk for obesity and heart disease.

While you’ll never need more than one steamer, this musician is doing something right – steam provides blood circulation and improves the look and feel of skin.

Stephen King

This famed writer has some rather meticulous habits.

Every night, King has to brush his teeth and wash his hands before he gets into bed. Then, he must make sure the open sides of his pillowcases are pointed outward.

This may seem too perfectionist-like for you, but dedicated sleep rituals actually help us fall asleep faster. When you conduct the same actions before bedtime, you feel calmer and more satisfied.

So, although the orientation of your pillows may not matter to you, a routine like King’s is hugely beneficial.

Marissa Mayer

As an information technology executive and the former CEO of Yahoo, Mayer tends to work continuously. This means she only gets around four to six hours of sleep each night. To remedy this, she takes a weeklong vacation every few months.

While consistent trips to the mountains are a great way to rejuvenate and relax, they’re not so practical for all of us. That’s why it’s crucial to set a designated schedule that leaves time for rest.

Remember, while we shouldn’t oversleep, it’s necessary to get at least 8 hours. If you do feel the need for a little self-care, head out on a weekend trip or have a spa day at home.

W.C. Fields

One of the most famous comedians of the 20th century, W.C. was an insomniac who couldn’t sleep unless it was raining. Eventually, he positioned a sprinkler under an umbrella to mimic the noise. This did the trick.

It’s difficult for much of the population to fall asleep in a silent room. That’s where sound machines come in handy. Crashing waves and windy forests help relax and focus our minds. These noises condition us to fall asleep, so we never have wonder why we’re up at 1 am ever again.

They May Be on to Something

While some of these sleep habits are a little over the top and outlandish, they are all solutions to a more fundamental problem.

Whether it be a hundred-thousand-dollar mattress or an army of humidifiers, these celebrities do what they can to sleep correctly. You just have to take their methods with a grain of salt and adjust them for your lifestyle.