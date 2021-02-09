8 Incredibly Healthy Foods for Your Skin

What humans eat reflects on them. As the saying goes “you are what you eat,” whatever foods you eat, it will show on your body. If you like eating junk and unhealthy foods, most likely you show an unhealthy body. However, if you are careful with what you eat, you will grow healthily.

There are foods that you can take to keep your skin healthy. Skincare routine works, but it should be associated with proper food intake. If you want to achieve a more good-looking skin, here are eight of the best foods you can apply on your diet.

Avocados

The skin is made of millions of cells. With that, you need to eat more healthy fats to keep it in a good condition. Avocados are among the healthiest fats you can get. It has tons of excellent benefits that are great for your skin.

Keep in mind that healthy fats play an important role in keeping the skin in good condition. It helps the skin become more flexible and hydrated. Avocados are also rich in vitamin E, which is an excellent antioxidant. If you want to achieve good skin, associate vitamin E with vitamin C as well.

Walnuts

Walnuts are a good source of fatty acids. It has tons of characteristics where the skin can benefit from. They are rich in omega-3 and omega-6, which are both excellent sources of fatty acids.

Omega-3 helps reduce inflammation in the body. Although omega-6 may promote inflammation, you should have a balanced intake of both omega-3 and omega-6 to keep your skin healthy. Walnuts contain a well-balanced mix of the two types of omega. It also possesses other nutrients such as zinc and vitamin E.

Broccoli

Many parents would encourage kids to eat their broccoli. However, adults should also eat this vegetable regularly. Broccoli is a nutritious vegetable that has vitamin C, vitamin A, and zinc. All these elements are essential in keeping one’s skin healthy.Not only that, but according to studies broccoli is an excellent food to eat to fight off cancer. This green vegetable has sulforaphane, which is an anti-cancer element. If you want to stay away from skin cancer, eating broccoli is a must.

Dark chocolate

Dark chocolate is among the healthiest foods that some people don’t know. Chocolate is mainly made of cocoa, which is a great element in keeping one’s skin healthy and glowing. Cocoa powders are rich in antioxidants, and it also keeps the skin hydrated. According to some studies, dark chocolate lessens the appearance of wrinkles.

Green tea

Tea is truly a healthy drink to intake. It helps you get better sleep, and it also keeps your skin healthy and young. Tea originated in some Asian countries, such as China and Korea. If you are among those people who idolize Korean glass skin, you should drink tea more often.

Green tea is best paired if you do Korean skin care from morning to night. While you’re doing your skincare routine, you can make a cup of hot green tea. You will surely feel refreshed the next morning when you drink green tea the night before.

Sweet potatoes

Sweet potatoes are an excellent source of beta carotene, which is a great antioxidant. You can also find this element in carrots, oranges, and spinach. When you consume beta carotene, this antioxidant will make protect your skin cells from outdoor exposure. Eating sweet potatoes regularly can prevent wrinkled and dry skin.

Not only that but consuming sweet potatoes can add an orange tone to your skin. You will look healthier from the outside as well. You can eat half a cup of baked or boiled sweet potatoes per day.

Fatty Fish

Just like avocados, fatty fish is a healthy source of fat. Fatty fish such as mackerel and salmon are among the best ones you can include in your diet. These types of fish have omega-3, and it can thicken the skin.

Some people take fish oil supplements instead of eating actual fatty fish. It is a great source of vitamin E as well. Eating fatty fishes regularly can help you fight off skin and blood conditions, such as lupus. Aside from that, fatty fish has zinc, which can contribute good effects in your overall skin health.

Tomatoes

Tomatoes are the most common food everybody knows that is good for the skin. It possesses plenty of nutrients, such as lutein, lycopene, and beta carotene. These elements are great in keeping the skin bright and glowing. Tomatoes are also rich in carotenoids, which can prevent skin wrinkling.

You can eat tomatoes and add it to your favorite salad. Some people turn it into healthy juices and shakes. Sometimes, they also take it with cherry fruit because of its color and variety. Whichever you like to eat your tomatoes, it can help maintain your skin healthy and bright.

