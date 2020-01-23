8 Healthy Snacks For Work To Keep You Fresh And Energized Throughout The Day

When we were young, we were always taught how important a healthy and balanced diet is. Proper nutrition plays a significant role in keeping us healthy and free of diseases. But, as we grew up, we learned that eating healthy is easier said than done. Moreover, in a time when processed junk foods are available in every nook and corner, choosing healthy food items has become harder than ever.

The above statement is even more accurate if you work long hours at the office every day, If you work in an office, you might have been tempted to eat a junk meal or two at lunch or at snack time. After all, it is not easy to avoid the smell of hot and tasty foods brought in by your co-workers.

It might seem okay to give in to your cravings now and then and snack on your favorite junk foods. But you might not realize how much harm a tasty, greasy burger or pizza could do in the long run.

Diseases like high blood pressure, obesity, diabetes, etc. all happen because of poor nutritional choices. It is thus essential to make sure to eat healthy whenever possible, especially if you are an office goer. If you want to learn more about the impact of nutrition, click here.

The first step is knowing what to eat as a snack. The general idea is to eat fresh foods and avoid store-bought processed foods with added sugars and fats.

To make it easy for you, here are eight super healthy snack ideas that you can keep at your desk drawer and munch on whenever you are hungry –



1. Nuts

Nuts are one of the healthiest and most satisfying snack options you can eat. They are rich in protein, fat, fiber, vitamins, and minerals. Although they have high-fat content, the fat they contain is mostly unsaturated i.e., healthy. Nuts have been shown to provide many health benefits such as improving heart health, aiding weight loss, improving memory, and lowering blood cholesterol.

Nuts like walnuts, almonds, and cashews are readily available and are very tasty and healthy. They are easy to contain as well and make great snacks to munch on.

2. Fruits



Everyone around the world knows how healthy fruits are. They are tasty, nutritious, and satisfying. They are also full of essential vitamins and antioxidants and low in calories. But, studies have shown that most of us do not consume the recommended daily requirement of fruits.

Snacking on a juicy and fresh fruit at work can be a great way to meet the daily requirement. Also, there are many varieties of fresh and dried fruit available in the market, so you can choose whichever one you like. Having a fruit or two coupled with a protein-rich food can keep you energized for a long time.

3. Vegetables

Regularly eating vegetables as snacks are guaranteed to improve your health in a short time. Fresh vegetables are loaded with vitamins, minerals, phytonutrients, antioxidants, and fiber. And due to the high-fiber content in vegetables, they help to keep you full for long periods and aid in weight loss.

Vegetables like cucumbers, carrots, asparagus, and bell peppers are nutritious and healthy options to snack on. You can eat them steamed, stir-fried, or eat them raw with or without a dip.

4. Nut Butter

Nut butter is made by grinding nuts into a paste, the most common example being peanut butter. There are many variants of nut butter, and they contain all the benefits of nuts such as improved heart health and lowered blood cholesterol.

Nut butter is an excellent snack for work, and it can be combined with fruits or rice cakes for a delicious, nutritious, and filling snack. Keep in mind to buy all-natural variants and stay clear of processed ones with added preservatives and sugar.

5. Seeds

Seeds are incredibly nutritious, being rich in fiber, healthy unsaturated fats, protein, minerals, vitamins, and antioxidants. They have many benefits as well, such as regulating blood pressure, reducing blood cholesterol and sugar levels.

Keep a jar full of seeds like flax seeds, sunflower seeds, or pumpkin seeds on your desk and snack on them whenever you feel hungry. They are also found in trail mixes, which are all-in-one mixtures of seeds, nuts, and dried fruits. Just remember to avoid buying packaged seeds that are salted.

6. Energy balls

Energy balls are made by combining ingredients like oats, seeds, dried fruits, berries, nuts, and so on. They are rich in carbs, protein, healthy fats, minerals, and fiber. They are portable, easy-to-make, nutritious, and tasty. Also, energy balls are guilt-free snacks that can help boost energy, gain muscle, and maintain healthy weight levels.

Make a few energy balls by combining your favorite ingredients and keep them at your desk drawer. Just keep a check on the number you eat as even though they are delicious, they are high in calories.

7. Greek Yogurt

Greek yogurt has become quite popular in recent times due to its rich nutrient profile and the various health benefits it provides. It is high in protein, probiotics, calcium, vitamin B12, and potassium. It is also a great snacking option for lactose intolerant people as it contains minimal lactose.

Snacking on a cup of Greek yogurt at work can help you ward off hunger and can even help you lose weight. It is a great snack on its own, and it tastes even better when topped with berries and nuts.

8. Dark Chocolate

Chocolate might have a bad rap as being sweet, tempting, and unhealthy, but when consumed in moderation, it does provide quite a few benefits. Dark chocolate, especially, has a rich nutrient profile. It is high in antioxidants and minerals like zinc, magnesium, and iron. It also has a lower sugar content than milk chocolate.

You can go ahead and snack on a few squares of dark chocolate at work now and then. Even though dark chocolate is high in calories, its benefits outweigh the risks. Also, choose ones that have a cacao content of 70% and above.



Healthy snacking doesn’t have to be boring and tasteless. Snacking on the right foods can be tasty, nutritious, and filling like the ones mentioned above. So go ahead and try some of these delicious snack options when you’re at work and reap the benefits they provide! Also, check out these awesome healthy lunch ideas for work.





