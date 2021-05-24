8 Habits We Were Wrong to Think Were Useful

All of us have a particular set of habits that we think are important for maintaining our health and figure. And while some of them, such as washing fruit before you eat it or getting regular exercise, undoubtedly are important, others have question marks hanging over them.

The Life Hacker put together a list of seven habits that you can give up without any consequences – because they’re actually useless.

Taking multivitamin tablets

Consuming multivitamins and all kinds of bio-additives doesn’t reduce the risk of developing certain diseases and has no effect on your memory or ability to work. A group of scientists in the US reached this conclusion after carrying out a series of clinical tests involving the participation of more than 450,000 people. The results of other pieces of research indicate that taking multivitamins might actually have a negative effect on your health.

Using anti-bacterial hand gel that contains no alcohol

Anti-bacterial hand gels really do help get rid of many different kinds of bacteria and other germs. However, this applies only in the case of those gels that are no less than 60% alcohol. Other hand sanitizers don’t remove all kinds of microorganisms. They have no effect, for instance, on the Norovirus or cryptosporidia. Moreover, any contact you have with…

