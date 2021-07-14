8 Habits To Help You Feel Your Best

Feeling as healthy and vital as possible is a positive goal. It not only sets you up for greater energy and longevity but also enables you to enjoy life to the fullest. When you feel great, you’re better able to be truly present for your family, friends, and vocation. Everyday tasks are easier. In a frenetic, always-on culture, it can be a challenge to maintain optimal health and vitality. Keep it simple. Here are several habits to consider that’ll help boost your wellness.

1. Decrease Your Stress

Feelings derived from negative stress can significantly decrease your sense of peace and strength. While you can’t control every event in your life, do what you can to shore up your reserve of calm energy to deal with issues effectively. Getting at least seven hours of sleep per night, taking up a practice of mindfulness or prayer, keeping your schedule reasonable, and asking for help can all make a big difference. Want to find products and resources to help decrease stress? Try doing a search using terms like DoTerra for additional ideas and support.

2. Nourish Your Body

Prioritize eating whole, nutrient-dense foods — and a variety of them. When you shop for groceries, stay on the outside aisles as much as you can. Meal prepping can go a long way toward minimizing the temptation to eat junk and packaged foods. Also, be aware of the level of pesticides, antibiotics, and manufactured hormones in your foods.

3. Hydrate Sufficiently

Water is the elixir of life. It takes up around 50% of your body weight. It’s essential to hydrate sufficiently to make all of your physical processes operate efficiently. Aim to drink at least half your body weight in ounces per day — more if you exercise. Sip small amounts throughout the day — that’s the best way to keep consistently hydrated. You’ll feel more energetic, and your skin will glow.

4. Monitor Your Habits

While healthy habits build a strong foundation for vitality, unhealthy habits can undermine it. Be particularly aware of your habits when you’re under stress. Smoking is one of the most damaging things you can do to your body. It increases circulatory strain, interferes with sleep, and dramatically increases the probability of contracting lung cancer, heart disease, and a host of other ailments. Vaping might seem safer, but it’s also damaging to your body.

5. Balance Your Hormones

As you go through the life cycle, your hormones will go through cycles of change. That’s normal and to be expected. Keeping your caffeine consumption low and avoiding polyunsaturated fats will make a significant difference in your hormonal function. Stay in close contact with your health professional during midlife as changes accelerate.

6. Move Your Body

Regular, moderate exercise is associated with a host of health benefits, including better circulation, increased muscle strength, hormonal balance, cardiovascular health, and mental health. If you want to feel your best, make regular movement and exercise an integral part of your daily rhythm. Get the assistance of your doctor and a professional trainer to start you out on the right path.

7. Monitor Your Intake

Monitor your intake of any substances or ingredients that have a significant effect on your mood. While it’s pleasurable to settle down to a big meal every once in a while, be aware if you’re habitually using food to address emotional issues. The same goes for anything you do repeatedly. Watching the news, scrolling through social media, and focusing on negative inputs can all take a toll.

8. Supplement As Needed

Eating a nutritious diet is beneficial and will take care of most of your body’s needs. It’s not always possible to eat all well as you want, though. With the assistance of a trusted health practitioner, investigate high-quality supplements and herbal supports that can help you fill in the gaps.

Feeling your best requires intentional action. Try these tips to boost your overall health.