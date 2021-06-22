8 Funny Things That Will Boost Your Mood

The other day, I was feeling burned out. Like many, activities and ambitions can get the best of me. I find myself working long hours without breaks. Or running my kids from one thing to another. Work and obligation just become such a mainstream part of life. It’s hard to fight it in our culture (and in ourselves).

But we have to!

Because without good relaxation and laughter, what’s the point of all that work and toil? Are you really enjoying life? Are you letting yourself be happy after all that struggle?

Furthermore, we all have those low days. Either we don’t want to come out of our bed covers in the morning, we feel exhausted by the end of a long day, or we just need a true happiness escape.

For all of these times, whichever they may be for you, here are eight truly easy ways to get in a good laugh. Because when in doubt, there are funny things to do to lighten up and get out of your funk.

Watch Your Favorite Light TV Show

We all have that one show that makes us chuckle. Whether it’s Schitt’s Creek or old Friends episodes, tonight put it on and enjoy an “easy” laugh or two.

Ask Funny Questions

Not only will questions help you connect with those you love, but they’ll bring on the belly laughs faster than anything else. Plus, you’ll learn some REALLY interesting things about other people.

See HERE for a set of super fun questions you can ask kids or grownups.

Prank Someone

This is a little more dangerous because you risk the payback, but still a great way to do something funny that makes you giggle. So, dump water on someone’s head, scare the bejesus out of them, or do another ridiculous thing just because you feel like it.

Tell a Joke

Corny or not, jokes are funny and take very little effort. So, look up a quick joke and tell it to a few people tonight. Alternatively, most kids would be delighted to let you in on their favorite jokes.

Start a Tickle War

In my house, nothing relieves stress better than a tickle fight. It’s funny and will get you laughing until your sides hurt in no time.

Hold a Contest

Any contest will do – pie eating, minute to win it games, and made up sports would all make excellent choices. The sillier contest, the better.

Play a Family Game

Not just any family game will do. Play a family game that is sure to inspire competition and rivalry. Through this, you’ll have a ridiculously good time trying to best your loved ones. And get a lot of laughs along the way.

Write Funny Notes to Someone

Write that inside joke down on paper. Leave it for them to find, then imagine their face as they read it. You’ll both get an audible chuckle from the experience. Plus, it creates a fun exchange if the person decides to participate too. You may have just started a new tradition!

In Conclusion

There you have it! Life doesn’t have to be all work and no play. And it should be stressful from morning to night.

In fact, if you’re doing it right, it should be a lot of fun (and funny)! So, catch up on your favorite comedy, send a joke to someone, challenge others to a competition, ask fun questions, or get your tickle on. There are plenty of ways to make life the memorable experience it’s supposed to be. Lighten up already!