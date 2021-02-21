Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

8 Expert-Backed Ways to Improve Your Mental Health Every Day

If the coronavirus pandemic-and the ensuing months spent indoors-has been anything but beneficial for your mental health, you're not alone. According from the Kaiser Family Foundation, 45 percent of respondents said the stress and worry they've experienced amid the pandemic has had a negative effect on their mental health. Unfortunately, the mental health outcomes may be even worse for those who contract the virus. Approximately 15 percent of hospitalized patients still had lingering anxiety or depression three years after their discharge. However, even if things seem grim right now, there's still hope. Here are the 8 expert-backed ways to improve your mental health every day.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By
Improve mental health

If the coronavirus pandemic-and the ensuing months spent indoors-has been anything but beneficial for your mental health, you’re not alone. According from the Kaiser Family Foundation, 45 percent of respondents said the stress and worry they’ve experienced amid the pandemic has had a negative effect on their mental health.

Unfortunately, the mental health outcomes may be even worse for those who contract the virus. Approximately 15 percent of hospitalized patients still had lingering anxiety or depression three years after their discharge. However, even if things seem grim right now, there’s still hope. Here are the 8 expert-backed ways to improve your mental health every day.

1. Get comfortable with discomfort

Most of us think of anxiety as something to avoid, but it can actually fuel positive change. “Anxiety is a natural emotion that lives in the gap between where we are and where we want to be,” explains Robert Rosen, PhD, founder of Healthy Companies International and author of Just Enough Anxiety: The Hidden Driver of Business Success, who notes that anxiety can be transformed into “productive energy” with the right mindset.

2. Reframe setbacks as opportunities to change for the better

It can often feel like there’s no light at the end of the tunnel after an emotional, financial, or physical setback. However, reframing those challenges as opportunities can help you move forward instead of continuing to feel burdened by them. Read More

    Yasmine Cooper

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    How Pets Are Helping Our Mental Health During the Lockdown

    by Brenda Elazab
    digital-detox-pandemic
    Community//

    Digital Detox: 3 Research-Backed Ways Technology Affects Balance During The Pandemic

    by Bassey Enun
    Community//

    6 Ways to Take Care of Your Mental-Wellbeing Amid the Pandemic

    by Callie McGill

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.