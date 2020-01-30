8 Essential Tips for Organizing Online Events

If you’re organizing a set of online events across the country, you will want to attract the largest number of visitors possible. A brand name and good marketing can only get you so far. You need to keep the attendees interested and busy. Here’s how you can achieve this.

Get to know your attendees first

Before you get to work on your online gathering, you’re going to want to get to know your target audience first. The entire point of the event is to relay important information in a way that will appeal to those who are participating. This is why doing a little bit of research beforehand can give you a lot of insight into how to cover certain topics.

While organizing your online event, you should consider asking attendees a couple of insightful questions. These can help you steer your event in the right direction. Use event registration software to better understand attendee preferences. Collect relevant demographic information and use it to gauge what attendees might be interested in.

Invite well-informed speakers

You can expect a big part of your budget to go towards finding the ideal speakers to cover specific segments of your online event. There are agencies that specialize in providing expert speakers for various business topics. This is where you should begin your search.

If your organization is on a tight budget for this event, you could always contact local professors to act as speakers. They are very likely to accept an offer that isn’t strictly for monetary benefits. They are expected to speak at events to provide exposure to their universities.

Unify your events with a theme

Connecting different events in your online gathering is important. If it’s supposed to last some time, you might want to organize it in a way that will keep everyone’s attention. Start by coming up with a theme for every part of the event.

If you plan on covering social media marketing as a topic, you can go over all the relevant platforms in each segment. Once a segment has ended, you can have a speaker announce the next topic and the speaker that will be presenting. An event series that is organized in a thematic way will be much easier to plan ahead, and it will encourage attendees to visit future events.

Plan additional gatherings

It’s likely that a lot of time will pass between this event and the next one. During this time, attendees might forget about the series or lose interest in pursuing further online events. It would render much of your organization and effort pointless. The good news is that there are ways of keeping their attention and increasing the number of viewers.

By organizing smaller networking events between large gatherings, you ensure that attendees will remain engaged and interested in the topics being presented.

Recap previous major points

Part of the reason you hold these events is to attract new viewers. Having newcomers is a good sign that your online events are effective at spreading the right message. However, it’s hard to retain new viewers because they might not be able to understand a number of topics that have been previously covered.

During the very start of the event, take the time to mention some highlights from previous sessions. Mention key points of interest that you can build upon during this particular event. It’s going to make it easier for you to cover the current topics, while also piquing the interest of new viewers.

Offer bulk discounts

One of your main goals with these events is to achieve high attendance during every iteration. Being able to secure a lot of visitors during one event is great, but you have to look at the bigger picture. Having a dedicated base of viewers is more valuable than having a single successful event.

To establish a long-term fanbase, you’re going to have to motivate viewers to visit several events. This is easily achieved by offering a bulk discount for a large number of events. It would incentivize a long-term relationship between the viewer and your events.

Expand your reach

Speaking of wanting a large number of attendees, not everyone has to be physically present to enjoy your event and the content it covers. In fact, it’s likely that you’ll reach a much wider audience with the help of live event streaming than you will with the physical event itself.

This is why it’s important that you advertise your event across multiple channels. The live version of the event should be marketed locally, while the online stream can be advertised on your website. Utilize social media to spread the news of your stream to all of your more remote fans.

Turn it into a social event

Promoting your event can be made even easier by turning it into a social event. People are much more likely to pay the event a visit if they can bring their friends along. This is why it’s important to add a social element to your marketing.

Use your social media page to encourage attendees to post photographs of themselves while visiting the event. You can organize a small contest for the best photo with a friend. Even with a modest reward, people will try their best to provide the ideal photograph.

Conclusion

Organizing an event or series of events can provide attendees with some valuable knowledge about your business. It’s all a matter of knowing the crowd and figuring out how to keep them coming back. Use a few of these tips and you’ll have a larger number of visitors after every event.

