8 Essential 21st Century Skills Your Students Need

The rising globalisation has changed several rigid mechanisms in job sectors. It is swiftly changing from an industrial economy to a knowledge economy. Yet, the educational sector is still the same. Youth goes to schools and universities to attain different degrees, dreaming of different career paths. In the end, all they face is unemployment. Countless factors contribute to low employment; some of them include changes in economic conditions, and a shift in the job sector – a shift that wants something new, with the ever-advancing technology and sentiments, different types of jobs are needed to support the economy.

Needless to say, different types of jobs need different types of skills and mindsets. Yet educational systems, globally, are using all the precedent curriculums and methodologies that no longer are useful in today’s market. Many private and public sectors trying to combat this issue have created distinct plans of action and some of them will be shared in this article.

To fight against the rising youth unemployment, many private organisations and institutions have started to offer necessary education to young individuals to equip them important skillsets that can be useful in today’s professional market.

For instance, government sectors are developing mechanisms on a national level – mechanisms that target youth unemployment through measures such as funding educational sector, encouraging small start-ups and entrepreneurs, developing tax incentives that further helps create jobs in the market.

On the other hand, it is said that the teachers are nation-builders. If they fail to equip their student’s with the necessary skill set to succeed, these student’s would then face unemployment in the corporate world. This is why a teacher needs to contribute to the development of the students. In modern times, teachers fail to teach students the essential skills even in the most developed countries, they only teach the from the designated course-work.

So, as a teacher, you must ask yourself, how can I contribute to help my students rise and shine against the dynamic job sector and defeat unemployment? In this article, we will explore the necessary skills required to change mindsets and help students reach their full potential.

1. Digital Literacy

Undoubtedly, ever-advancing technology is a paramount part of society today since almost every task is carried out with the help and assistance of technology. From business, communications to even studying, we all rely on technology. This makes it essential for everyone, especially youth, to have the necessary skills that help them adapt digital literacy and become successful. Digital literacy, a word often spoken of, gives the youth a basic foundation of knowledge and skills that can be useful in using technology in business and workforce.

2. Emotional Intelligence

Emotional intelligence is a term mostly used by savvy entrepreneurs to describe the ability to make smart decisions. However, a rigid stereotype that prevails around the business world is that successful people are often cold and emotionless – focusing only on financial gains. Needless to say, emotions help build everyone’s personalities. It is important for people, especially youth, to learn the skills to control their emotions instead of trying to adapt an emotion-less state.

In addition to this, for an extensive and healthy career path, the students need to learn to practice communication skills. Having achieved this, it will be easier for the students – when they enter the corporate world – to foster personal relationships and create high demand for themselves in the work-force. This is precisely why attaining emotional intelligence skills is important. Students who undertake emotional intelligence developmental classes are equipped with the skills and necessary knowledge to confront and control their emotions.

3. Entrepreneurship

The trend of opening small start-up ventures in today’s world has improved significantly. Technology – the internet – makes it easier for entrepreneurs and aspirants to market their product in the market of millions and billions of people.

To attain a successful career path, it is crucial for the students to fully understand the contingencies of the dynamic and venture-savvy career path of ‘entrepreneurship.’ This must be taught to students at an early stage.

4. Global Citizenship

In the times of globalisation, and the ever-advancing technologies, it has become easier for companies and individuals to open start-ups and create a business all around the world. Consequently, the dynamic market on the internet has blurred the lines of nations. To become a successful businessman, the youth must understand and comprehend what globalisation is, the pros and cons of it.

5. Curiosity

The age of the internet and rapid technological advancements have made the tools and equipment used in the business world to change expeditiously. This has made success in the business world more dynamic and difficult to endure. The rising youth needs to be aware of these technological advancements and the frequently changing business world. Students must attain a mindset that many careers require dynamic learning and are not limited to the coursework and curriculum.

6. Cognitive Flexibility

Resilence and cognitive flexibility are crucial for adapting to difficult situations – the sole key to not giving up when starting a new venture. Even the most vigilant people with detailed rigid plans often fall in the pit of ‘trial and error.’ Situations arise when new mechanisms need to be applied and new strategies need to adapt. People with resiliency and adaptability skills do not give up, and they surpass any hurdles that come in their way.

These skills are essential for surviving in the ever-rising inflation. Teachers must teach these skills to the students, and make it a part of their course work.

7. Assessing and Analyzing Information

Information data from the internet is used to make important business decisions and develop many different business strategies.

This is why, the students need to learn how to analyze, assess and critically think the information given. This skill is important to attain jobs in the future.

8. Self-Knowledge

Put aside the course-works and skillsets offered in different public and private institutions. The students need to be aware of how knowledgeable they are – about themselves. Self-knowledge, knowing yourself, and personality grooming are important for a safe and sound career path.

To learn these skillsets, students need to understand and learn about their strengths and weaknesses. In this way, they can be a valuable player in the teamwork.