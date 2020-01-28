Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

8 Disastrous Moves That Kill Your Executive Job Search

Want more interviews? Then avoid these 8 disastrous moves in your executive job search.

By

Is your executive job search not working even though you are doing everything possible?  Are you spending lots of time and effort but seeing no results? Then it might be that you are doing it all wrong and perhaps even jeopardizing your chances of success.  There are several disastrous moves that can kill your job search.  Here are eight of the top ones.

8 Disastrous Moves That Kill Your Executive Job Search:

1. You expect the executive resume alone to land you the interview — and it won’t.   The executive resume is like a business card/email signature. A business card/email signature alone won’t get you business.  It’s what you do with the business card/email signature that gets you business. An executive resume is the same type of marketing document.

 2. You write your executive resume solely focusing on what you do and not cherry picking relevant achievements that speak to what’s needed in your target job descriptions. (And you wonder why hiring managers don’t call you.)

3. You lead with “25+ years of experience,” “seasoned” or other age disclosing terms, then get frustrated when companies (wrongly) use age against you. Lead with ageless achievements.

4. You only apply to job postings and don’t speak to humans.  Get out from behind your computer and go meet people at in-person networking events, coffee meetings, and virtual video calls.

5. You are on LinkedIn … but you don’t work LinkedIn.  Too many frustrated job seekers are seeking the holy grail of magic keywords to be found. There isn’t a magic set of keywords. Contributing to LinkedIn in forums where your target hiring manager hangs out online is how you get found and how to find hiring managers.

6. You submitted to 100+ postings, but you haven’t reached out to a hiring manager at a target employer, even if a job posting isn’t present. Many jobs never get posted—so if you are only submitting to job postings, you are missing out on a lot of job openings!

7. You aren’t sure how to market yourself, so you don’t. You distract yourself with research and continuous resume editing to stay “busy” and subliminally sabotage yourself by not reaching out to employers.

8. When interviewing, you assume the interviewer knows what you do since they read your resume. First interview mistake is that you assume they read it. And the second interview mistake is, as a result, you are not selling yourself as you compete against other candidates who vie for the same job as you. 

Once you know what you are doing wrong, then you can do more of the right things and finally land your ideal job in 2020. And remember, you can always enlist the help of a professional resume writing and career consulting business.

Lisa Rangel at Chameleon Resumes

Lisa is the Founder & Managing Director of Chameleon Resumes, a premier executive resume writing and job landing consulting firm, and a graduate of Cornell University. She is also the Expert Moderator for LinkedIn’s Premium Career Group since 2012, where there are currently 1.4 million members. Chameleon Resumes was formed in 2009, after 13 years of executive search firm recruiting, and is recognized as one of the Top 100 Career Websites by Forbes. Lisa has been featured in Fortune, Newsweek, Business Insider, Fast Company, Inc., LinkedIn, CNN, Fox Business News, Reader's Digest, BBC, CNBC, Investor’s Business Daily, Forbes, eFinancialCareers, Yahoo!, U.S. News & World Report, Monster, Good Morning America, XpertHR (LexisNexis), and numerous local community job blogs. She has held 10 resume writing and job search career certifications and is the Career Services Partner for Cornell University. She is the author of nine eBooks and numerous video training-courses and is the creator of Resume Cheat Sheet, which has been downloaded over 70,000 times. Lisa leads the Chameleon Team that writes leadership resumes and LinkedIn Profiles and performs job landing coaching for executives and senior professionals who have been recruited, promoted, and sought after their entire career.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

6 Real Job Search Mindset Killers to Avoid

by Lisa Rangel
How to Get Your Resume Seen
Community//

How to Get Your Resume into the ‘Yes’ Pile for Interviews

by Wendi Weiner
Community//

How To Deal With Stress And Burnout In Your Job Search

by Rachel Montañez

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.