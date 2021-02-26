8 Crucial Mistakes You Should Avoid to Fix Sleep Problems

The feeling is all too familiar to many of us: after going to bed early and sleeping for no less than 8 hours, you still haven’t had enough sleep and feel tired. We often blame it on stress and the endless daily rush, but sometimes the causes of morning fatigue are quite different.

We is going to tell you what prevents you from having a good night’s sleep.

No daily schedule

Our lives go in accordance with the circadian rhythm (also known as the biological clock), which is a regular cycle of alternating sleepiness and alertness. Going to bed at a different time every night, we break this cycle, and this can result in drowsiness and fatigue. It’s well worth getting into the habit of going to bed at the same time every night.

Catching up on sleep at the weekend

If you sleep 5-6 hours on weekdays, while the time spent in bed on weekends is twice as long, you – again – break your body’s biological rhythm. In addition to sleeping disorders, it is fraught with an increased risk of developing obesity, type 2 diabetes, and cardiovascular disease. To avoid this, try not to vary your wake-up time by more than an hour… Show More >>>

Sleep, Inovation, Science, Health, Cooking, Nutrition, Weight Loss, Diets, Anxiety, Aging, Sleep, Inovation, Science, Health, Cooking, Nutrition, Weight Loss, Diets, Anxiety, Aging, Sleep, Inovation, Science, Health, Cooking, Nutrition, Weight Loss, Diets, Anxiety, Aging, Sleep, Inovation, Science, Health, Cooking, Nutrition, Weight Loss, Diets, Anxiety, Aging,