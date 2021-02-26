Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

8 Crucial Mistakes You Should Avoid to Fix Sleep Problems

The feeling is all too familiar to many of us: after going to bed early and sleeping for no less than 8 hours, you still haven’t had enough sleep and feel tired. We often blame it on stress and the endless daily rush, but sometimes the causes of morning fatigue are quite different. We is going to tell you what prevents you from having a good night’s sleep.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

The feeling is all too familiar to many of us: after going to bed early and sleeping for no less than 8 hours, you still haven’t had enough sleep and feel tired. We often blame it on stress and the endless daily rush, but sometimes the causes of morning fatigue are quite different.

We is going to tell you what prevents you from having a good night’s sleep.

No daily schedule

Our lives go in accordance with the circadian rhythm (also known as the biological clock), which is a regular cycle of alternating sleepiness and alertness. Going to bed at a different time every night, we break this cycle, and this can result in drowsiness and fatigue. It’s well worth getting into the habit of going to bed at the same time every night.

Catching up on sleep at the weekend

If you sleep 5-6 hours on weekdays, while the time spent in bed on weekends is twice as long, you – again – break your body’s biological rhythm. In addition to sleeping disorders, it is fraught with an increased risk of developing obesity, type 2 diabetes, and cardiovascular disease. To avoid this, try not to vary your wake-up time by more than an hour… Show More >>>

Sleep, Inovation, Science, Health, Cooking, Nutrition, Weight Loss, Diets, Anxiety, Aging, Sleep, Inovation, Science, Health, Cooking, Nutrition, Weight Loss, Diets, Anxiety, Aging, Sleep, Inovation, Science, Health, Cooking, Nutrition, Weight Loss, Diets, Anxiety, Aging, Sleep, Inovation, Science, Health, Cooking, Nutrition, Weight Loss, Diets, Anxiety, Aging,

    Emma Anderson

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Science//

    Science-Backed Rules For a Better Night’s Sleep

    by Dr. Michael Breus
    Community//

    The Sleepless Teenager

    by Tali Orad
    Skaman306/ Getty Images
    Sleep Well//

    4 Ways Lockdown Changed Sleep, for Better and Worse — and What to Do Next

    by Dr. Michael Breus

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.