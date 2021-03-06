Difficulty sleeping or frequently waking up in the middle of the night is one of the causes of the body feeling tired in the morning. Not sleeping well at night can cause us to feel tired, sleepy, and unfocused during the day.

The National Institutes of Health (NIH) said that at least 40 million people in America suffer each year from sleep disorders such as apnea, narcolepsy or chronic sleep disorders. Meanwhile, another 20 million experience occasional sleep problems.

The amount of sleep each person needs depends on many factors, including age. For most adults, the best amount of sleep is seven to eight hours a night. However, some people may need as little as five hours or as many as 10 hours of sleep.

The quality and quantity of sleep affects the quality of life, as well as a person’s overall health. Not getting enough sleep will cause physical and mental problems. In general, it takes 8 hours of sleep a day to keep your body in good shape.

There are two types of insomnia, namely primary insomnia and secondary insomnia. Primary insomnia is insomnia that is not associated with other medical conditions. Meanwhile, secondary insomnia is insomnia caused by other health problems, such as arthritis, asthma, depression , cancer, or stomach acid reflux (GERD) . Secondary insomnia can also be caused by consumption of drugs or alcohol.

Here are 8 clear signs you’re headed for an awful night’s sleep.

You’re stressed to the max

When you’ve had that kind of day where you go from one meeting and obligation to the next, it should be no surprise that you can’t fall asleep as soon as you flop into bed. Even if you’re exhausted, leftover feelings of anger, stress, and anxiety surging through your system can cause your heart rate to speed up and increase brain arousal, two physiological factors that don’t promote sleep.

According to a 2013 Stress in America report, 37 percent of adults report fatigue or feeling tired because of stress and 43 percent report that stress has caused them to lie awake at night in the past month.

To better prepare your body and mind for sleep, establish a consistent, relaxing bedtime routine and try to stop all stress-inducing activities a few hours beforehand. (We know: easier said than done.) Try some gentle stretching next to your bed, listen to a guided meditation, avoid looking at the clock, and keep all physical reminders of work or aggravating situations out of your bedroom, suggests the Anxiety and Depression Association of America.

