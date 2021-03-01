8 Amazing Details We Missed in Our Favorite Movies

What do we expect from a good film? Usually an exciting story, good acting, and beautiful cinematography. But some directors also surprise us with their attention to detail, which can also greatly affect our perception of the film.

We found 8 unexpected movie details that viewers usually overlook. Have you noticed them before?

Lifesaving scene in Pulp Fiction

When Uma Thurman’s character accidentally overdoses, John Travolta’s character and his friend try to revive her. They do this with the help of an improvised surgery: a direct injection of adrenaline into the heart. The inscriptions on the board game boxes in the corner of the frame form the name of the scene.

Graves’s pendant in Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

When Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) is interrogated by Percival Graves (Colin Farrell), we can see a part of a pendant sticking out from his pocket. The pendant resembles the Deathly Hallows symbol, hinting to the audience that in front of them sits Gellert Grindelwald. After all, Grindelwald is known as a dangerous magician, obsessed with the idea of possessing the Deathly Hallows.

The parting of Anakin Skywalker and Obi-Wan Kenobi in Star Wars: Episode III — Revenge of the Sith

Before Anakin Skywalker became Darth Vader, he studied with Obi-Wan Kenobi, a powerful Jedi who belonged to the Force. In the scene of their last meeting, before Skywalker’s transition to the Dark Side, the arrangement of light anticipates the further development of events.

Adam Brody’s T-shirt in Mr. & Mrs. Smith

According to the plot of the movie, the Smiths are hunting for hacker Benjamin Danz (Adam Brody). After the capture, the Smiths interrogate Danz, who’s wearing a Fight Club T-shirt. We think Brad Pitt really liked this scene.

The grave of Nicholas Fury in Captain America: The Winter Soldier

In the sequel to Captain America: The First Avenger, the head of S.H.I.E.L.D., Nicholas Fury, is dead. On his gravestone, the viewers see a quote from the Bible, also spoken by Jules Winnfield in Pulp Fiction. Is it worth mentioning that both Fury and Jules were played by the brilliant Samuel L. Jackson?

What happened to Kevin’s ticket in Home Alone?

Kevin’s ticket accidentally fell into the trash after milk was spilled on it. Few paid attention to this important fact, whereas it explains why the family forgot about the youngest son.

Doc’s T-shirt in the Back to the Future trilogy

When Dr. Emmet Brown and Marty wander around the Wild West, we periodically see them in masks. If you look closely, it becomes clear that Doc used his own T-shirt from the first part of the trilogy for this.

Cigarettes in Thank You for Smoking

In the film about the problems of smoking and tobacco lobbying, not a single cigarette was smoked. Isn’t this brilliant?