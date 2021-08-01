7 Ways to Win in Uncertain Times

In today’s uncertain times you’re either REMARKABLE or you’re INVISIBLE.

1: Be Remarkable

If you think about it, Oprah Winfrey isn’t in the ‘Lifestyle business’ – she is in the business of being ‘Oprah’…

Tony Robbins isn’t in the ‘transformation business’ – he is in the business of being ‘Tony Robbins’…

What do I mean?

The BIGGER your personal brand, the MORE money you will get paid. At the highest income level you DO NOT get paid for what you do.

You get paid for ‘WHO YOU ARE’.

Building your personal brand, or your business brand, is NOT about likes or followers – it’s about results.

Building your brand is crucial today, if you want to succeed – it’s your single most important asset, and the strategy behind the world’s most successful people.

“It’s important to build a personal brand, because it’s the only thing you’re going to have” Gary Vaynerchuk

Whether you buy into this thinking or not, you already have a personal brand – the question is whether your personal brand is perceived as valuable in the eyes of your target audience.

“A brand is what people say about you when you are not in the room” Jeff Bezos, CEO Amazon

When you build your personal brand, rise above the sameness and position yourself as the go-to expert in your industry – you’ll see how rapidly you’ll make a breakthrough from struggling to prosperous, from average to great, from great to number one in your market.

By shifting your thinking – building your brand and becoming the next version of you – you’ll discover your ultimate competitive advantage is YOU!

“The world is fast changing and until you STAND OUT from the masses, you’ll fade into oblivion.” Bernard Kelvin Clive

2: The Power of WHY

Having clarity on the BIG WHY that fuels your mission, or inspires and drives you, is the single most important strategic question, that you can ask yourself with respect to your business or career.

Having a clear why statement differentiates an average individual, from an inspirational leader.

Instead of telling people what, or how, you do what you do, tell them WHY.

A clear why statement is about your values, beliefs and purpose – it brings confidence, motivates and enables you with a wider perspective, that helps you rise above your competition.

“People don’t buy WHAT you do; they buy WHY you do it.” Simon Sinek

When you look at any successful person, what you see is the end result – we forget how they started with a big why, that filled them with the desire, passion, determination, self-discipline and an obsession to work hard for endless hours in devotion to their craft and mastery, before they received any form of recognition.

As Napoleon Hill said in “Think and Grow Rich,” his 1937 inspirational classic:

“Without developing an all-consuming obsession, a definite purpose and a burning desire, you won’t find the motivation to succeed.”

If you don’t have clarity on your WHY, here are some questions to get you started:

Have you experienced something, that you don’t want others to go through?

What makes you come alive?

What legacy would you like to leave for future generations?

Where do you add the greatest value?

What is the difference you want to make in the world?

How will you measure your life?

3: KAIZEN

Commit to constant and never-ending improvement – the word for constant and never-ending improvement in Japan, is KAIZEN.

“Formal education will make you a living; self-education will make you a fortune.” Jim Rohn

KAIZEN is the age-old philosophy of warriors, that is now becoming the personal mantra of the world’s most successful people.

Transform your mindset, by continuously upgrading your skill set; developing your level of mastery of your specialism, craft or field by surrounding yourself with a wide range of the very best literature that inspires you to think independently.

Immerse yourself in the best specialist books and information on your subject, do this for at least 1 hour each day and you will have a massive competitive advantage, over those that ‘wing it’.

When you commit to never-ending self improvement, you’ll soon enjoy the inevitable success that follows.

“You don’t get in life what you want, you get in life what you are”

4: Build Credibility by Writing a Book

Writing a book gives you a high level of credibility and helps you build your personal brand, like almost nothing else.

Just imagine, if you wrote a popular book that resulted in you being asked to speak to audiences of potential ideal clients, that want to talk with you and buy your products or services?

What would that do for you, or your business?

Imagine you’re seen by your professional colleagues, and peers as the expert in your field. Becoming an author can make a huge difference in your business and personal brand – credibility, notoriety, recognition, client referrals, career offers are all lucrative benefits that come from writing a book.

5: Turn Your Knowledge Into a Fortune

No matter what market, niche or industry you’re in – you can accelerate your personal brand and wealth, by learning how to share your skills, knowledge, information, expertise, or life story in the $355 million per day knowledge industry.

By creating and selling online educational training programs, that are designed to serve your ideal clients or customers.

You can take what you know and turn it into subscriptions, high-value courses and digital online products, by using numerous online learning platforms in the market, such as Thinkific, Teachable and Kajabi.

The advantages of creating and marketing your own online educational training products are enormous.

But, I believe the biggest benefit is that you do the work once, and then grow and scale streams of residual income, month after month, year after year.

6: Only Quality People!

A powerful strategy that will help you to accelerate your success, is to find out who already has a strong relationship with the same prospects, or businesses that you are targeting.

Leverage collaborative relationships, where your new ally will enthusiastically endorse and introduce you to their customers and contacts.

This will give you instant credibility, instant access to new prospective clients, and a powerful short cut to building your brand.

“If you are the smartest one in your group, you’ve got to get a new group. Stay around positive relationships that will bring the best out of you.” Dr. Dennis Kimbro

Don’t associate with people who don’t want to win!

Be with people who inspire you – people who are positive, creators and focused achievers, that you will learn from. And, the mix of relationships you develop will propel you to the next level on your journey.

“People residing within the cult of average don’t like to see others rise. It threatens their security and spotlights their low self-worth. Go for great, no matter what they say.” Robin Sharma

7: Transcend the Culture of Average

It’s never too late, to be what you might have been!

Please don’t get to the last moments of your last day, thinking about your life with regret, over all the things you didn’t do, or the things you didn’t say – wishing that you had dreamed bigger, made a difference, reached higher and achieved more – and then wondering why you didn’t.

“There is no heavier burden than an unfulfilled potential” Charles Schulz

Have the guts to be true to yourself and make your life matter!

Aim for iconic! Make a difference for as many people as possible. This is how each of us can shift from average to extraordinary. Don’t wait for the perfect moment.

Written by Dave Newton