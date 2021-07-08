7 Ways to re-energise in life and leadership

Living life as our full energetic selves at home or in the workplace is vital to functioning at our highest level, both physically and mentally. We have so much to juggle and so many distractions, especially in our current environment, that we often feel depleted and can’t function as our true selves.

When someone is energised, you can feel their energy. When a work team is energised, members feel they can achieve almost anything. As a leader, if you see a gap in the energy in your team, you need to open the door to explore and see what is going on as a team. Energy, or lack of it, can be due to something deeper, so this needs to be delved into.

These days, people are working more hours and feeling stressed out, exhausted, overwhelmed, and burnt out. The World Health Organization recently deemed burnout as a classifiable workplace phenomenon.

As a leader, to adopt a Gift Mindset and tap into the Gift of Re-energising, we need to deepen our awareness of our energy and know what feeling energetic is like, compared to feeling depleted. We need to then accept what is going on in order to re-energise.

Re-energising as a leader

You need to exude the kind of energy you want to see in others. When I led corporate teams and now, as a leader in my business, staying true to my purpose has been key to keeping my energy, and that of others, inflow.

Whether you’re in a leadership role or not, you are responsible for leading yourself. Think about what energises you and start there. Be open about any concerns you have with your peers, manager or co-workers in other areas of the business. Get clear on your purpose and your expectations of yourself and others.

Here are four questions to ask:

What is the expectation of my role? Be specific and get clear on this. What is the expectation of my team? What is the teams’ expectation of me? What is the expectation and purpose of the organisation?

If you need to re-energise, get support from those around you – whether in or outside the workplace. We all need a strong support network; remember, connection is an innate human need. Reach out to co-workers, loved ones, external mentors and friends.

The 7 keys to re-energise

To download a PDF copy of the 7-Keys to Re-energise Infographic, click here.

1. Live with purpose

Knowing the bigger picture of why you do what you do can energise you deeply. Finding passion in what you do and knowing your ‘why’ is the key.

2. Do what lights you up

Tapping into what brings you joy, in and outside work, raises your energy – even when you feel depleted.

3. Think positive self-thoughts and practise gratitude

What we tell ourselves creates how we feel and then what we do or don’t action. Where our thoughts go, our energy flows.

4. Exercise and sleep well

Regular physical activity can help you better deal with stress. Jealously plan and protect the time to do a form of exercise that works for you. A good night’s sleep restores wellbeing and helps protect your health.

5. Fuel up with food

What we put into our bodies directly impacts our health and energy. The best energising foods are rich in complex carbohydrates, protein, antioxidants, fibre, vitamins and minerals, plus small amounts of healthy fats.

6. Get outside and get grounded

Getting out in nature for a beach walk, bike ride, swim or gardening – or even eating lunch outside – can do wonders for your energy reserves. Grounding, also known as earthing, has been proven to help reduce stress and even pain.

7. Practise mindfulness

For some, mindfulness may occur through breath and meditation; for others, it may be through writing or cooking a meal for loved ones. Mindfulness re-energises us; I liken it to that feeling after daydreaming.

Lead to be Limitless…