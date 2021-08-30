7 ways to quickly reduce stress and increase productivity in the workplace

Even if you love your job, you probably feel exhausted from time to time. Your inbox is flooded with new messages, your managers and colleagues require a report from you, and there are many urgent things to do all the time. Even the level of light and temperature in the office can be a source of additional stress. All of these factors add up, and you’re already suffering from headaches, eating anxiety and tossing and turning from side to side at night, unable to sleep.

But no matter how easily stress accumulates during the day, you can confront it just as easily without leaving your desk. Try these 7 ways to reduce stress, improve your mood and increase your productivity at work.

1. Write down your concern

Whether you’re anxious about preparing an important presentation or the results of a future project, simply writing down your concerns can help reduce stress and improve performance. Worrying about a developing situation impairs short-term memory, consuming the power of your brain’s “processor.” By writing down issues, you will stop replaying them over and over in your head and identify the sources of stress. As a result, your short-term memory resources will be freed up, and you will be able to act more effectively when the need arises.

2. Watch funny videos

You can even watch an episode of your favorite sitcom during lunch. Not only does laughter help you unwind and clear your brain, but it also reduces your stress response. It lowers blood pressure and heart rate, improves blood circulation, relaxes muscles, and promotes endorphin production. And not only does it help combat stress, but it also enhances creativity and productivity.

3. Turn off your screen for 10 minutes

Computer smartphones and TV screens are a source of attention. The result of computer vision syndrome leads to eye fatigue, headaches and neck pain, nausea, and increased anxiety and depression. So try to unplug as often as possible – literally. Instead of taking a break from social networking or texting a friend, turn off your monitor, close your laptop and let your eyes rest. Read a book or magazine, take a walk, or make yourself a cup of coffee and chat with a colleague.

4. Deep Breathing

You don’t have to go to a yoga studio to experience all the benefits of deep breathing, which can lower blood pressure, help relax and calm the nervous system. It’s also a great way to relieve stress – quickly, effectively, and discreetly, even in a crowded office. Breathe in for four counts, and then exhale for four counts as well.

5. Listen to music

Music, especially classical music, is a powerful tool in the fight against stress, helping to lower your heart rate, blood pressure, and levels of harmful stress hormones. It also boosts mood and self-esteem. (I offer my stress-relieving playlist as an example. Share your playlists in the comments!)

6. Look out the window

Find a few minutes to look out the window and take notes. Admiring nature helps you relax and slow your heart rate, and by daydreaming, you unleash your creativity and find unexpected solutions to a problem.

7. Remember what’s important to you

Do you have a gratitude journal? Don’t be too quick to dismiss the idea. Keeping a gratitude journal reduced stress levels by 27% in a group of students at Stanford University. Recent studies at Yale and Columbia University found that using gratitude journals increases attention, receptivity, energy, boosts the immune system, and reduces anxiety.