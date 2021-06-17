7 Ways to Manage Stress of Working at Home During the Pandemic?

There are a lot of misconceptions about working from home. Some people believe that working from home is a lot less stressful when compared to working in an office or some other workplace.

Now, the pandemic has made it possible for more people to experience what it’s like to work. Many of them were surprised to learn that it can be just as stressful as working in a regular place.

This article will go through how one can manage stress caused by working from home during the pandemic as according to experts.

What Is Stress?

Before we discuss how you can manage stress, it’s essential to understand what it is.

Stress has gained a negative connotation in today’s modern environment. The truth is that stress is a natural reaction of the body. It is the body’s natural response to something new and unexpected. This is how the body reacts when faced with something that you are not used to and “threatens” you.

When the body is stressed, it is ready for a fight or flight. It is prepared to perform physically beyond what it usually does. The body produces hormones that get it ready to face the physical challenges it is facing. The hormones allow the body to conquer a challenge and its levels go back down to normal once the challenge is

This makes sense in the past when humans still faced physical dangers constantly. Today, however, when most people do not have to face physical challenges or take risks regularly, there are different causes of stress.

Stressful situations abound, and when one is constantly stressed, it can take its toll on a person’s mental and physical health. When a person faces stressful situations constantly, it can have a negative effect on them.

Ways to Manage Stress of Working at Home During the Pandemic

After the initial novelty of working from home, many people get surprised that they still end up getting stressed. In fact, some statistics suggest that those who work from are more stressed than those who work on-site.

According to one research, 41% of employees who work from home say that they are stressed compared to only 25% of those who work on-site. One possible reason why employees who work from home may experience more stress is that their personal and work lives tend to become blurred together. They also find it difficult to end their work which can wreck their life-work balance.

To help deal with stress when working from home, here are a few useful tips:

Have a Daily Routine

Create a daily routine that will establish the boundaries between your work and your personal life. By sticking to that routine, you can establish a sense of control. Divide the day into small activities and make sure you follow the schedule you have set. It’s also vital that you set aside time for the things you enjoy and not just time for work.

Start Working Out

Exercise is an excellent way of fighting back stress. The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends that you get 75 to 150 minutes of exercise each week. You can do more if you feel really motivated.

You can follow online courses for exercise, similar to having a personal trainer working with you. If you cannot work out, then the least you should take breaks from sitting down. You can walk around when taking calls, for example, or you can get a stand-up desk. Your posture when sitting down also matters a lot.

Set Limits on Listening to News and Updates

The news on what’s going on around the world can be very stressful. Try to limit the time you spend listening to the updates, especially about COVID-19. It’s enough that you know what’s going on in your area.

Connect with Nature

You should spend at least 20 minutes connecting with nature. Studies have shown that spending time in nature has a very positive effect on the mental health of individuals. You don’t have to go camping and live outdoors to get this effect. It’s enough for you to stroll around the park and spend time near the trees to get this effect.

Going outside is not an option for cold places because the temperature is too cold. You can just add some “green” and natural elements to your interior and make sure to protect your skin against the harsh impact of the cold weather season.

Practice Meditation

Meditation is an ancient practice of keeping the mind at ease and focused. There are several types and forms of meditation. Still, nearly all of them can be very beneficial for controlling stress levels. Meditation is effective at keeping the mind at ease that some mental health professionals recommend it to some of their patients.

Limit Social Media Use

Social media is really a fantastic way of communicating with others and building networks. Still, it has to be admitted that it can be toxic. For some people, the effect of social media is more negative than positive. With the average social media usage at 145 minutes per day, it is safe to say that it is a bit too much.

Try to reduce the time you spend on social media.

Reach Out to Others

It can be lonely working from home so try to reach out to others. Be the first one to message your friends and start a conversation. It can help to reduce the stress you feel. You can plan one connection each day. Look for someone that you have not connected with within a while and message them. There is a good chance that they would appreciate it.

These are just some of the things that you can do to manage stress while working at home during the pandemic. There are others like avoiding food and drinks like coffee which can add to your stress.

Remember, stress is just a natural reaction of the body. That’s you reacting to your environment. That means the first thing to do is make sure you can avoid the stressors that you might have to face while working from home. If you feel that the stress is too much, it’s time to get professional help no matter what you do.