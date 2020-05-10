7 ways To Live Healthy Life

Today every successful person is engaged in making himself better in every sphere of life. They is trying to take themself to a place where their life is full of happiness. To improve his life he finds new ways and keeps adopting new ideas.

Many people succeed in achieving this success or their dreams, but there are many people who are not happy even after getting success in their lives. They have wealth, family, respect and they are also capable of buying everything in their possessions. But what they do not have is good health. When they cannot keep themselves healthy, then such success and wealth will be of no use to them.

Success is called the one that you enjoy completely, but if you will not be able to stay healthy, then such Succes have no meaning. Today everyone wants to be fully fit and healthy.

If you also want to be healthy in your life, then you have to give yourself some time. Only then you will be able to balance in Daily Life.

Today, we are sharing with you here 7 measures for good health, which you can adopt in your life and live a better helthy life.

1. Adopted Balanced Diet:

Your food plays a major role for good health. If your food is good and nutritious, it will also make your health good. If you are careless about your food or do not take nutritious food, then it will make your health sick. You should know what you should eat and what you should avoid.

It is also said in Ayurveda that you should take food according to your nature. That is, if you have a lot of bile nature, then you should avoid yellow things like more oil, turmeric and similar yellow things. Therefore, include Vitamins, Proteins, Fats, Carbohydrates, Minerals etc in your daily diet in a balanced amount.

2. Keep your routine balanced:

The effect of our routine on our success is equally effective on our health. If your routine is very balanced, then your health will be equally good. When our daily routine is same, then it makes our mind very easy to understand our body and it becomes accustomed to do every task.

From getting up in the morning to sleeping at night, it is very important to know what is our routine i.e. the schedule of the day. Suppose you wake up at 6 o’clock in the morning every day, then take a bath after doing light exercise or morning walk. Then have breakfast at your daily time and after breakfast, rest for 15 minutes. After that, then you should start your work.

Have lunch by 2 pm. It is good for health to sit quietly and rest for 15 minutes after lunch. At 5 o’clock in the evening there is no problem in getting a little breakfast. After coming home, you should rest in solitude for half an hour and take dinner till 9 o’clock in the night.

Then one should sleep after 1 or 2 hours of meal. A walk for half an hour after a meal is also very good. By doing this, digestion of food is done very easily.

3. Grow according to the seasons :

The law of nature is not constant. It changes time to time. Due to this nature gives us the message that now we too should change ourselves according to nature. When the weather changes in winter, summer and rainy nature, then we should also be ready for change in ourselves.

Just as the change of nature is visible after the change of seasons, similarly we should also make changes in our food, living and routine. Nature has made fruits, vegetables and foods suited to every season. Things produced in any other season should not be consumed in any other season.

For example, watermelon or vine kept in cold storage should not be consumed during the rainy month and we should not consume cold things during cold days. The same rule also applies to other things.

4. Stay healthy by adopting yoga:

Today Yoga is playing its major contribution in our life. Doing yoga has become an integral part of our life today. Doing yoga has not only become so popular, but such results have also come in front of us in which anyone is surprised. Many people have got healthy life out of serious diseases through yoga. Has gone Therefore, doing yoga is also valuable for our health.

5. Adopt Positive Thinking:

Friends, you must definitely know how big a role of Positive Thinking plays in our lives. Mostly problems like stress and depression arise due to negative thinking. Therefore, to fight stress and depression we have to make our thinking positive. Leave the bed every morning before sunrise to increase your positive thinking.

For positive thinking, you can practice good exercises, postures and good association. Apart from this, listening to your favorite music also relieves stress. Never keep yourself in solitude. Remember that positive thinking can maintain physical and mental health. So Friends, try to keep yourself positive at all times.

6. Try to laugh openly:

If I tell you that choose a sad man or a laughing man, then your choice will be that laughing person, it is because everybody likes to be with the person smiling. No one would want to live with a desperate person. By always being happy or laughing and blossoming, our beauty also increases a lot, which adds four moons to our personality.

Whenever we get real happiness or when we are happy, then such hormones are produced in our body which also helps us in fighting stress. Many researches have also proved that there is no better treatment, medicine or method to enhance immunity, improve physical and mental health, enhance digestive function and memory except laugh more openly.

You should practice at least twice a day for half an hour in the park, garden or in front of a glass and try to laugh out loud. This increases the blood and blood circulation in the body parts. So keep laughing and maintain good health.

7. Keep balance in body and mind:

By trying balanced diet, posture, exercise and other methods, you should not understand that you are fully fit because keeping yourself healthy does not mean that you will give up any physical or mental work. If your work is more mentally, then do a little physical work in Free Time and if you do more physical work then give yourself time to keep yourself mentally better and do your desired work so that you Would feel better.

For good health, it is very important to do physical and mental labor because fitness cannot be better without physical work. By doing physical work, bones are also strengthened. In this way, you can stay physically and mentally healthy by keeping balance in body and mind.

Friends! Keep in mind that when you have good health, only then you will be able to live your life in a good way because the sick body will never let you progress in life and it will always be a hindrance in your life. Always be aware of your health because once a disease has gripped you, then it will be very difficult for you to get out of it.

Do not be careless about your health at all. One who is careless always has to face troubles. You cannot get good health again and again. It is in your hands that how you can keep yourself fit and helthy. Therefore, like your work, always be serious about your health and live a happy life.

All The Best !