7 Ways to Increase Your Productivity at Work

Are you busy but no work has been done? Do you feel you have a little time to do all the office work?

Or are you often dizzy because at the end of the day there are still many tasks that have not been completed?

If your answer is yes to the one question above, you may not be productive.

To help you increase work productivity, here are seven ways you can try as quoted from Life Hack Solution.

1. Plan what will be done

Get used to planning your work. There are two approaches you can try.

First, plan work the day before. Second, plan weekly work on a Sunday afternoon or evening.

Personally, I prefer weekly planning. Why? Because I can get a picture of the work that will be done in the next week.

2. Estimate the processing time

After planning, also estimate the time to do each task or job. It would be better if you make a strategy to get the job done faster.

For example, assignment A is estimated to take 3 hours. Make a strategy to complete the task in 2.5 hours (half an hour faster).

Therefore. You have free time to take a break or do the next task.

3. Focus on the 3 most important tasks

As an employee, you have a lot of work to do every day, right?

If you are stressed out about the pile of work, from now on eliminate that feeling. The first thing you do is classify the work based on the level of importance.

After that, focus on doing the 3 most important tasks in one working day. Get used to doing it as early as possible, for example from 8 to 11:30.

Why? Because at that time your stamina and concentration are still good.

When your most important tasks are completed, you can do other tasks that are of low importance.

4. Eliminate interference

As neat or as good as you plan your work, it won’t help if there are a lot of distractions.

There is no other way, you must eliminate the disturbances that will arise so that you can focus on completing your work.

For this purpose, some of the ways below might work for you:

Put the “Don’t Doubt” label on the door of your room

Turn off or mute your mobile phone

Turn off the internet connection to your laptop

Reschedule less important meetings

Tell your coworkers that you are focused on working

Avoid lazy coworkers

Stop Procrastinating

5. Delegate less important tasks

Another way to increase productivity is to delegate less important tasks to your subordinates (if you are a boss).

This is important because it will make you focus on important work that requires your concentration and time.

On the other hand, you also give confidence to subordinates to do some of your work.

6. Do a weekly review

Another trick to increase work productivity is to do a weekly review.

This activity is easy to do because all you have to do is compare the completed work with your target or work plan.

If the job target has not been reached, you must know the cause. In the following days, avoid these causes so that you become more productive.

7. Do exercise regularly

Regular exercise can also increase your work productivity. It is known, working hours are stressful and require high concentration so your body is tired.

By exercising (for example three times a week), your stamina and concentration will be restored. Therefore, if you are an employee who works from morning to evening, do not sleep after work.

Try to exercise for at least 30 minutes, for example by walking, running, or playing futsal.

Bottom Line

Increasing work productivity requires a certain strategy. You need to try a variety of ways so that you find a suitable way to be more productive.