7 Ways to Increase the Positivity in Your Life

You have more control over your happiness than you might think. In fact, the happiest people don’t leave their life satisfaction to chance, they do the work necessary to make their happiness a priority. While there is no happiness switch that you can simply turn on, focusing your attention on positive thoughts and actions through mindfulness will most certainly lead you toward a more enjoyable and meaningful life.

Happiness is different for different people. To some people, it’s being at peace with who they are, while to others it’s being surrounded by family and friends who love them unconditionally. Regardless of your version of happiness, you can enjoy life to a greater extent by doing these seven things.

1. Nurture good relationships with family and friends

Have you ever wondered what keeps people happy and healthy? Fostering good relationships with family and friends will keep you happier and healthier. Relationships that last require hard work, and you should be willing to fix them no matter how messy they get. When you build healthy relationships, you create a robust support system everyone needs, giving you happiness and contentment.

2. Begin by showing gratitude

Choosing to be grateful can be an easy way to increase your happiness. When you are thankful for how far you have come in life, your physical health reflects it. You become happier. Make it a habit to look back at the end of each day and note the things that made you happy and do them more. You may also keep a gratitude journal for that. When you start exercising gratitude for where you are in life, it becomes a part of you, making you happier.

3. Do what you love

When you do what you love, you become more fulfilled. It may be unrealistic to spend all your time doing what you love, but being conscious of how you spend your time makes all the difference. Balancing your time and allocating more to what you love doing will make your life more exciting and happier. Take your career, for example – doing a job you are passionate about every day of your life motivates you to keep learning, boosting growth. This gives you contentment and happiness.

4. Take some time alone

While spending time with family and friends is essential, stepping back and taking time to care for yourself is equally important. When you learn to enjoy being alone, you recharge, reflect on your life, and get in touch with your emotions. This helps you understand yourself better, and you become more aware of what makes you happy, upset, or angry, making it easier to control your emotions. With this understanding, you can focus on what makes you happy.

5. Take time to meditate

Meditation involves observing your thoughts and bodily sensations without judgment. It calms your body and mind and allows you to reconnect with your inner self. To do this, just sit down, light some candles, and take deep breaths for five to 10 minutes. When you become more experienced, increase your limit to 15 to 30 minutes for better results. Note that it’s the quality of your meditation that matters, not the duration. When you practice engaging in daily meditation, you relieve anxiety build-up, improve your focus, confidence, and self-esteem, increasing your happiness levels.

6. Don’t compare yourself to others

In the age of social media, people cannot help but compare themselves to others. This can deprive you of happiness, as many people tend to believe those they idolize on social media are happier, making you want what they have in order to be satisfied. Learning to evaluate yourself by your standards helps you steer your life in the right direction. When you stop comparing yourself to others, you feel less threatened and content with what you have.

7. Learn to embrace your failures

Life wouldn’t be worthwhile without struggles and failures, as these are what provide you with satisfaction and happiness when you finally succeed. Failing can be disappointing, but accepting it and soldiering on it is more fulfilling. Embrace your failures and use them as part of a learning curve that leaves you more robust and more determined.