7 Ways to Increase Motivation in the Workplace

Everyone has weeks where you happily check off everything on your to-do list, and weeks where you’re actually somewhere other than work.

A small daydream never hurt anyone.

It’s completely normal for employees to experience a drop in motivation, but it becomes a problem when your coworkers are constantly unmotivated. That’s why we’ve compiled some of the best tips from experts to help keep you and your team motivated day after day.

Let’s start with the one that has the power to change everything: recognition.

1. Appreciate Great Work

One of the most important factors that contributes to employee motivation is how often their hard work is recognized. 70% of employees say that increased appreciation from managers will lead to a significant improvement in motivation and morale.

After all, if an employee puts so much effort into a project to achieve exceptional results, but their hard work is not recognized, why remains a high-performing employee?

It is not only important to accept great work. How you learn about your team’s contribution has a huge impact. Employee recognition shouldn’t be limited to an annual bonus at the end of the year—it must be given purposefully and repeatedly.

2. Set Small, Measurable Goals

We all have projects that keep going, and they never end. Being stuck in a rut can be really frustrating, which is why it’s so nice to see the visible progress you’ve made along the way. It’s also a clear sign that our work is making a difference.

We met with iDoneThis co-founder Walter Chen, who shared some great insight into the importance of setting goals clearly and tracking progress. You can watch the full interview here.

Setting clear, achievable goals every time someone is conquered gives a real boost to motivation and keeps the team on track. You can amplify these effects by taking the next step and celebrating those achievements.

3. Celebrate the Results

Part of what makes small, measurable goals so important is that it provides so many opportunities to celebrate your team’s hard work.

That doesn’t mean you need to give a standing ovation to every employee who made it to work on time, but it’s important to let everyone know how (and how much) each of their contributions moves the organization forward.

Be specific in your applause. Don’t just tell Mary to do a good deed. Don’t miss out on a good job on your new email campaign, too. Praise her success and when she does, associate it with the bigger picture. For example: Great job on this new email campaign – it will really grow our community and strengthen our customer pipeline.

4. Be Positive

Let’s be real – we tend to be a little skeptical of people who are happy all the time. I

Negative emotions have their place, and some good processes or cultural changes can result from difficult conversations. However, it is important to find ways to incorporate positive experiences into your team interactions to create a positive work environment.

Why? Because it’s actually a competitive advantage to have happy employees. Research shows that happiness increases business productivity by 31% and sales by 37%.

It turns out that happiness and positivity play a much bigger role in the success of your business than you imagine. If you’re not completely convinced yet, take a moment to watch this hilarious and hilarious rendition from psychologist Sean Accor, which explains:

A simple change in the bias toward positivity and happiness can have an immediate impact on your work experience and relationships, and are key factors in success, motivation, engagement, and productivity.

5. Take Regular Breaks

Hitting your head for three hours to tackle a problem is rarely productive. Taking a step back and taking some time to reevaluate not only helps you stay motivated, but it’s also important for your health.

Taking a step back and taking some time to refresh and calibrate not only helps you stay motivated, but it's also important for your health.

Sitting all day is not good for you, and neither is working non-stop. Taking a short break every one or two hours can have a positive effect on both your mind and body, especially for remote workers. Don’t forget to get up from your desk and enjoy the fresh air!

Get up, spread your legs, rest your eyes – promise to work with a refreshed mind and body.

6. Encouraging Teamwork

Teamwork is one of the greatest motivators out there. Knowing that your coworkers support you and are your fans is a wonderful feeling. When your motivation is low, your teammates are with you, supporting you as you complete your next project.

In its Employee Engagement and Organizational Culture report, the team found that peers are the number one factor in selecting employees who are moving forward. In fact, employee happiness is closely related to peer relationships at work, rather than relationships with managers or supervisors.

Think about how your work environment is structured: does it encourage teamwork or does it limit interaction between employees? If you don’t give employees a chance to work coherently, you are missing out on a huge opportunity.

7. Exercise and Increase Alertness

It may seem like taking the time to slow down your day and practice mindfulness will negatively affect productivity, but in many cases, the opposite is true.

Many of us work in jobs where stress is normal, but as the Harvard Business Review staffers point out in their article “Awakening in the Age of Complexity,” “…stress is not a function of events; it There is an act of taking events.”

Adopting mindfulness at work can improve productivity and motivation by giving us the perspective we need to see it.