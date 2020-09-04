7 Ways to Improve Your Confidence and Self Love

The image source is Envato.

Even if a person has a charmed life, it’s hard to go through life without experiencing a few challenging situations. As you deal with challenges and trials, it’s not uncommon for them to leave an impact on your confidence level and your self-esteem. If you don’t take the time to build yourself back up, you’ll carry the residue of those negative experiences through your lack of confidence and self-love. If you’d like to work on improving your confidence and self-love, consider these great habits to include in your routine.

1. Read Daily

In order to build your confidence level, it’s wise to spend designated time on developing a better mindset. Confidence is often seen through the way you carry yourself, your posture and the way you interact with others. This stems from a belief system. What you believe will exude through who you are. Work on developing healthy beliefs about yourself by reading affirmations, self-help books and transformational messages. Whether it’s a religious book like the Bible or a new book that you’ve been looking forward to reading, spend at least 15 to 30 minutes in a good book each day.

2. Exercise

Exercise helps the body and the mind in so many ways. For starters, it’s great for digestion and weight management. As you designate time to work on your body each day, you’re subconsciously prioritizing yourself in a way that affirms how much you matter. If you’ve dealt with some depressing or frustrating experiences, exercise can be really helpful for giving you a boost in your mood. Plus, it allows you to release any angst or negative emotions. Do your best to exercise on a daily basis.

3. Set Boundaries

When people have unlimited access to you, it tends to change how they view you. They start to assume that you’ll be at their beck and call whenever. Instead, set boundaries so that people don’t run over you. There are many online resources that can teach you beneficial boundaries to have with others.

4. Invest in Therapy

Therapy is so important because it allows you to talk to an unbiased party about the experiences you’ve dealt with. As they listen to you process different experiences and emotions, they can help you work through any cycles or habits you’ve developed that are unhealthy. As you work through your emotions in a safe space, it’ll be easier to learn more about yourself, how you can move differently and love yourself better.

5. Recognize Your Own Beauty

Stand in front of the mirror and think about all of the attributes of yourself that you like. A fun and unique way to get your confidence back is by setting up a boudoir photoshoot. Sometimes seeing yourself through someone else’s perspective can open up your eyes to your true beauty and worth. Every woman should see and feel their own unique beauty. A Columbus boudoir photographer states that a session can boost your confidence and “is a great time to plan something and to look forward to for yourself.” Whether you want to give it to a significant other or it is for your eyes only, it is a fun way to feel great about being you!

6. Work on Your Insecurities

Be mindful of your insecurities. Consider the things that bring you down or make you feel bad about yourself. If you find something you can change, actively work on. For example, if you don’t feel great about your hair, find a great hairdresser who can give you a stunning yet practical cut and style to frame your face. If you’d like to look more polished on a daily basis, learn a few makeup tricks in order to add some glamour to your look. If you feel insecure about your resume, set some new professional goals for yourself. You can always grow and evolve. It’s never too late.

7. Evaluate Your Relationships

Do a simple test. Take note of how you feel when you see a certain name show up on your caller ID. If you’re excited to pick up the phone to connect with this person, it might be a sign that they’re beneficial to your life. If you’re not excited, consider the reason why. Some people tend to take from others and tear down others in subtle ways. Those subtle acts are still violent to a person’s emotional health. Whether it’s family, friends or co-workers, evaluate all of your relationships to consider how and if you should continue with them. A huge part of loving yourself involves how you allow others to treat you.

As you work through these methods for building your confidence, remember to be patient with yourself. You’re not a robot that can be instantly reprogrammed. Building a renewed mindset takes time. However, with consistent effort and self-reflection, you can become the confident individual you’ve always wanted to be.