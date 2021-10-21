7 ways to boost your productivity

Do you ever look at friends, coworkers and even family members and wonder how they manage to get so much done? And you? One minute you feel motivated and the next, you’re feeling swamped with work and a rising feeling of panic. I hear from lots of women who own their own business or have been working from home during the pandemic and so many of them need help!

Overwhelm will block your creativity and productivity, so it’s not a healthy place to be. If you’re self-employed, own a business or work for someone else, how can you ensure your motivation and productivity stay high throughout the day?

The truth is, we all get the same 24 hours in a day, but we certainly don’t all use them the same way…I’ve worked for myself since 2015, own two successful businesses and record a weekly podcast. That means I have had to learn how to focus and motivate myself, and here are my tips:

Plan, plan, and then plan some more.

I take some time every Sunday to make a clear plan for the week ahead. I know the weekends are for self-care and relaxation, but 30 minutes is all I need. It ensures that every weekday morning I know exactly what I need to do to move the needle closer to achieving my goals. The same applies to any of your goals, regardless of whether they are linked to your business, health, home, or relationships. Make a plan for the weeks or months ahead so you know what you need to make your daily focus to help you succeed.

Nail that morning routine

If you’re new to mindset work, then you might not be aware of the importance of a morning routine. The idea is that your brain is like a sponge for the first hour of every day and by filling it with positivity, gratitude and affirmations, you set a constructive intention for the day ahead. My morning routine includes journaling and meditation too, as well as reminding myself of my ‘why’ in the form of a vision board. Think about what you are trying to achieve, and why you started down that path? What will success look and feel like? Make sure you take the time to envisage what it will feel like in every way. For example, if you’re saving towards your dream home, what can you see, smell, feel and hear when you walk through the door? Remind yourself of the ‘why’, and you’ll set yourself up for a productive day ahead.

Take action, however small

Have you heard the expression “you don’t have to be good to start … you just have to start to be good”!? It’s SO true – amazing ideas are only ever going to be ideas if you never get started. The best way to banish overwhelm and get things done is to, well… start getting things done. Crossing off tasks on your to-do list will feel so good that you’ll want more and more of that buzz. And, just like that, you’re productive and moving ever closer to your goals!

Remove distractions

How many hours a day do you spend looking at your smartphone? Our screen reports can make for some really scary reading, but there are ways you can still enjoy your favorite social media networks and be productive. I work in one-hour blocks, putting my mobile out of reach and on silent. I set a timer and I don’t check emails, messages or social media for that hour. It means I’m totally focusing on the job I’m doing. It’s so simple, but I promise this WILL help you be even more productive!

And when you do go on social media, why not teach yourself not to scroll for the sake of it? Enjoy communicating and learning online, but don’t let it rule your life. You will be amazed at how much extra time you have.

Don’t try to multitask

Being present and focusing on one task at a time is so important to boost your productivity. It’s proven that if we try to juggle several tasks at the same time, the net result is that it takes us longer to complete them all than it would if we just did them separately. This rule applies to every aspect of life, not just work – do one job well at a time, not lots of jobs badly.

Drop the idea that you have to be busy to be successful

The phrase ‘if you’re not busy, you’re not successful’ is so wrong. For me, success means I can choose how to spend my time, and you can be sure some of it will be away from my desk! I go out for lunch when I fancy it, book spa days, and ride my horse. I outsource tasks I don’t enjoy or aren’t in my zone of genius and spend my time on tasks that really move the needle. Success does not have to come at the expense of your health, wellbeing, and sanity. Ensure your vision of success fits in with a fulfilling, sustainable life and is YOUR vision, not someone else’s.

Stop telling yourself you’re busy

If you keep telling yourself how busy you are and that you never have any spare time. You’ll 100% believe it before long, and it WILL be your reality. I know how powerful the subconscious human brain is and the chances are you’ve taught it that you’re just too busy to manage much more. Instead, why not tell yourself how lucky you are to have work and how much you’re achieving!

I really hope these tips help you banish overwhelm and boost productivity. If you can nail it, I bet you’ll be amazed at how much you can get done in a day!

Tara x