7 Ways to Be Healthy When You Have a Desk Job

A huge number of individuals work from a desk, whether at home or an office. While technology may have made it easy to work from anywhere, sitting for long periods of time can have a huge impact on your health regardless of your job title. If you’re spending long hours in an office chair, here are some ways you can still stay healthy.

1. Eat Healthy

One thing you have complete control of is the food you ingest. One of the best ways you can take advantage of both your lunch break and your meals outside of work is to consume healthy meals. There are plenty of ways for you to prepare quick and healthy foods, but some people get bored easily, or don’t want to spend time prepping meals.

If you’re short on time and struggle to get all of the nutrients you need, you may want to consider adding some supplements to your diet. There’s a large number of companies and types of supplements to choose from, so doing your research is essential. There are lots of nutrients that can help you retain your focus and energy levels, for example. One of these supplements, from the company Thrive, has helped a number of individuals add missing nutrients to their diet. What is Thrive? If you read some reviews, it may help you make an informed decision for yourself. It is also a good idea to plan your snacks, since you may need a boost during the dreaded afternoon slump.

2. Exercise Outside Work

You may be chained to your desk at work, but that still leaves several key hours of your day outside of the office. During this time you can exercise however you’d like. This can be as simple as a walk or as complicated as a gym class. The point is to make the most of the hours that are your own in order to offset the hours you’re stuck being stationary. Feel free to start simply and make your routines more rigorous as you advance.

3. Exercise In Between

If long stretches of exercise isn’t your thing, try to fit small bursts where you can. Try taking the stairs instead of the elevator. Try switching out your chair for a standing desk. Walk or bike to work, or take a walk on your lunch break. This can also be a great way to start your exercise journey if you’re considered a beginner.

4. Take Breaks

There are several reasons to take regular breaks throughout your work day. Staring at screens for prolonged periods of time can contribute to eye strain, which can impact the quality of your work later on. Pain from stiff joints or tight muscles can impact your focus, also causing a disruption in your efficiency. Take breaks to stretch, focus your eyes on something other than a screen, and take a quick walk around the office to get your blood pumping. This has obvious physical benefits, but there are other benefits, too. If you’re struggling to work out solutions to complex issues, a walk can give your subconscious a chance to work through those problems. This means a five minute break can get you more results than hours at your desk.

5. Stay Hydrated

Your body’s hydration level can impact your health in more ways than you realize. Proper hydration helps to make sure all of your body’s systems and organs are working at peak capacity. Dehydration can cause body aches, fatigue, and loss of focus.

6. Prioritize Comfort

If you have to stay seated, find ways to make your desk area more comfortable. If your chair is causing pain, switch it out for a new one. An exercise ball can help you build up your core strength. Even a few added cushions for spine support can help change your posture. Look into adding a foot rest or cushion. Look for ergonomic keyboards or wrist cushions. Elevate your screen to eye level, and make sure your wrists are aligned with your elbows. Small changes can have a huge impact.

7. Seek Help

Office health doesn’t have to be a solitary journey. If you’re struggling with a work project, invite your coworker on a lunchtime walk. Make a club for fitness goals. Speak to your manager or boss about how to create healthy incentives in your workplace. When workers have healthy habits, the quality of their work goes up. Chances are your workplace already has initiatives in place, like an in-building gym or office sports teams. They may even pay for gym memberships, personal training, or other consultations with health professionals.

Conclusion

Staying healthy with an office job can be a struggle, especially if you have a demanding job and work long hours. With a few of these small changes, you can experience the benefits of a healthier lifestyle.